Anil Kapoor Turns 63 But Looks Like He's Still "21"; Read For Details

Anil Kapoor is one of the Bollywood stars who seems to be ageing backwards, or rather, not ageing at all. Ever since 2000, Anil Kapoor seems to be looking the same. The actor has been complemented by a lot of people for his looks. When asked on social media how he manages to look young, the actor went on to say that he is not going to stop being better "anytime soon."

Anil Kapoor-the ageless actor

Anil Kapoor is quite active on social media too. He is constantly seeing posting pictures of himself and his family on Instagram. Even standing beside his family, Anil Kapoor looks younger than them. Here are some pictures of the actor that prove that he has not aged a day:

Anil Kapoor is also trolled a lot on social media for his evergreen pictures. However, he takes the memes sportingly and also replies back sometimes with hilarious comments. Here are a few memes on Anil Kapoor's never ageing pictures:

Happy on the inside and outside! The secret is dedication & hard work ( and a few cheat days :p )! @harbhajan_singh https://t.co/FVaPOleAO6 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 5, 2019

*Anil Kapoor to play the Lead role along with Taimur in Gunday 2 which is set to release on 25 August 2045* — ViNee!! 🇮🇳 (@Vineet_1502) March 4, 2019

