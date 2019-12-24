The Debate
Anil Kapoor Turns 63 But Looks Like He's Still "21"; Read For Details

Bollywood News

Anil Kapoor, the ageless actor, is celebrating his 63rd birthday today, and the theme for his birthday this year is "21". Read on to know more about this.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is one of the Bollywood stars who seems to be ageing backwards, or rather, not ageing at all. Ever since 2000, Anil Kapoor seems to be looking the same. The actor has been complemented by a lot of people for his looks. When asked on social media how he manages to look young, the actor went on to say that he is not going to stop being better "anytime soon." 

Anil Kapoor-the ageless actor

Anil Kapoor is quite active on social media too. He is constantly seeing posting pictures of himself and his family on Instagram. Even standing beside his family, Anil Kapoor looks younger than them. Here are some pictures of the actor that prove that he has not aged a day:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: First Look: Anil Kapoor Says, 'Malang On My Birthday', Fans Call Him 'forever Young'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Wishes Father Anil Kapoor 'Happy 21'; Pics Inside

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Anil Kapoor Birthday: Jackie Shroff To Govinda, The Actor's Best Comic Pairings

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Anil Kapoor's Birthday: Wife Sunita Wishes Him With The Sweetest Message

Anil Kapoor is also trolled a lot on social media for his evergreen pictures. However, he takes the memes sportingly and also replies back sometimes with hilarious comments. Here are a few memes on Anil Kapoor's never ageing pictures:

Also Read: From Anil Kapoor To Bipasha Basu, Celebs Flood Riteish Deshmukh With Birthday Wishes

Also Read: Anil Kapoor Gives A Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To The 'Show Man' Of Bollywood Raj Kapoor

Also Read: Catherine Zeta-Jones' Shakes A Leg To 'Om Shanti Om' With Anil Kapoor; Farah Khan Reacts

Also Read: Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh & Other B-Town Stars Shower Praises On 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Also Read: Anil Kapoor 'completely Captivated' By Panipat, Congratulates Entire Team

 

 

