When Kangana Ranaut Quizzed Salman Khan On His Own Movies; Watch

Due to nationwide lockdown in India, the season of throwbacks is back on social media platforms. Recently, an old video emerged online on Facebook, which has Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut discussing their films. The video is from the sets of Bigg Boss 7 when Kangana made a special appearance on the show.

When Kangana Ranaut asked a few questions to Salman Khan

Kangana Ranaut asked Salman Khan a few questions which were related to his own films. Firstly, she questioned Salman Khan about his debut film, which was Maine Pyaar Kiya. She asked him to guess the name of the next song which appeared in the Antakshri in the movie. Kangana sang the first song, Hal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka, after which Salman had to guess the name of the second song. In answer to this, Salman guessed the correct answer and sang the lyrics - ‘Kehet Kabir Suno Bhai Sadhoo….’.

Next, Kangana Ranaut asked Salman to reveal five Bollywood movies in which he played the role of Prem. In response to that, Salman named a few movies like No Entry, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Ready, and Andaz Apna Apna. On listening to the correct answers, the audience applauded Salman’s memory.

Further, Kangana asked him to guess the names of roads which featured in the song Tumko Jo Dekhte Hi Pyaar from the film Patthar Ke Phool. In answer to that, the actor murmured a song and then answered by saying Kabhi Linking Road, Kabhi Border Road, Kabhi Charni Road, Kabhi Carter Road, and a few more. On hearing this, the actor again received great applause from the audience.

In the end, Kangana Ranaut asked Salman Khan to name five heroines who debuted opposite him. Responding to that, Salman Khan first took the name of Bhagyashree, later followed by Sonakshi Sinha, Sneha, Raveena Tandon and Revati. Meanwhile, after getting the names of fives heroines, Kangana stopped Salman, but the latter continued to say Zareen Khan, Nagma, Chandani, Ayesha Jhulka, and many more. Concluding their quiz, Kangana said that Salman’s films were very close to his heart and gave him a score of 98% for answering correctly.

