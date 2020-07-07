Kangana Ranaut Calls Out 'fancy Liberals' After Hansal Mehta Asks Amitabh To Unfollow KRK

Right after Hansal Mehta asked Amitabh Bachchan to unfollow KRK on social media, Kangana Ranaut came up with a post about the "fancy liberals" of Bollywood. The actor has been talking openly about the "emotional lynching" that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput went through in the industry. Here's what she said.

Kangana Ranaut calls out prominent film critic in a tweet

The recent Kangana Ranaut's tweets called out a prominent film critic. She accused him of writing many "blind articles" on the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. She also called on the netizens to speak up against such "powerful" people and not make KRK the only punching bag.

What about @rajeevmasand? He wrote many blind items on SSR calling him a rapist, skirt chaser, over paid outsider, drug addict?

Just because he writes in English he is celebrated by you all, you can make KRK a punching bag but you don’t have courage to call powerful people out! https://t.co/y6RSUOuA7V — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 6, 2020

KRK never got acknowledgement from film industry, Rajeev Masand gets to do interviews with all big stars & also writes for national magazines & hosts shows on TV platforms, but fancy liberals find KRK threatening while ppl like Anupama & Masand continue to gang up on outsiders — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 6, 2020

Meanwhile, KRK recently released a video bashing the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput after the trailer of his posthumous film, Dil Bechara released yesterday. Not taking to it kindly, director Hansal Mehta and actor Manoj Bajpayee warned the "critic" against posting things like this on social media. However, this only seems to have aggravated KRK and he promised to drop a video about the two Bollywood celebs on his Twitter soon.

But it seems, Hansal Mehta is not one to back down and he tweeted warning KRK of the consequences. He even went on to create an online petition and asked Amitabh Bachchan to sign it and unfollow KRK on social media. Not only this but Mehta also retweeted Kangana Ranaut's post and praised her for "calling out powerful people".

Request Mr. Amitabh Bachchan to unfollow Kamaal R Khan aka KRK on social media. - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/BCEy2GAVQk via @ChangeOrg_India — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 6, 2020

Kangana Ranaut has been openly talking about how Bollywood industry, especially the media were not favourable towards Sushant Singh Rajput. She also cited this as a possible reason for the actor's depression which might have led to him taking his life. Recently, after Hansal Mehta asked Amitabh Bachchan to unfollow Kamal R Khan, Kangana talked about prominent film critics of Bollywood who "gang up on outsiders".

Kangana Ranaut had also posted several videos on how Sushant Singh Rajput was treated by the media and the Bollywood industry at large. In one particular video, she quoted director Abhishek Kapoor who called Sushant Singh Rajput's death "systematic dismantling of a fragile mind". She also called several articles by renowned media houses who published mean articles about the late actor.

Image credit: Kangana Ranaut Instagram, Hansal Mehta Twitter

