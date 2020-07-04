Kangana Ranaut's Weekly Roundup: Know What The Diva Has Been Up To This Week

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is one of those actors who is known to voice her opinions publicly. Be it talking about nepotism or explaining the benefits of meditation, she never fails to make headlines. Here is the collection of few stories that saw her making headlines this week. From enjoying a picnic with her family to urging fans to abolish Chinese products, here is the news that surfaced about Kangana Ranaut, this week.

Kangana Ranaut’s Picnic with family

Kangana is enjoying picnic time in the valley of Himachal Pradesh, her hometown where she is practising social distancing with her family. Amid coronavirus lockdown, no tourists are allowed in the valley and hence Ranaut’s family decided to spend quality time with each other in the picturesque valley. In the video shared by team Kangana Ranaut, she can be seen rolling on the green land, playing with her cousins and having a gala time with her family.

Kangana Ranaut shared her rejected look for Judgementall Hai Kya?

Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut's official page recently uploaded her never-seen-before & rejected looks for the movie Judgementall Hai Kya. In the first picture, she can be seen wearing an oversized striped shirt which is paired with Christmas socks. Short-haired Kangana Ranaut can be seen enjoying coffee as she reads a book. In the second photo, fans can see her donning a floral ensemble with curly hair bend toward one side. Have a look at it here:

Kangana speaks about Chinese products

During the ongoing tension between India and China, actor Kangana was seen sharing her opinion about the matter. In a video shared by her team, she can be seen saying that even the father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi encouraged everyone to boycott foreign products during our freedom struggle. In the same way, it is time for us to abolish Chinese goods as it funds their army. According to her what happened in Ladakh was wrong and hence she urged everyone to stand together and cut Chinese goods out of our lifestyle to end funding China.

