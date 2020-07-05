Parineeti Chopra Or Kangana Ranaut, Who Pulled Off The White Formal Wear Better?

Bollywood personalities always choose the best outfits for public appearances, especially when they go for the promotions of their films. But sometimes while they pick up something or opt for an outfit that looks awesome on them, they end up choosing something similar to what other celebrities have worn in the past, often leading to a fashion face-off.

Today’s faceoff is between the two leading divas of Bollywood; Parineeti Chopra and Kangana Ranaut. While Parineeti Chopra opted for the standard white pantsuit, Kangana Ranaut also slayed in her super stylish white formal wear. Check out their pics here-

Parineeti Chopra v/s Kangana Ranaut, whose corporate style file inspired you more?

Parineeti Chopra-

Parineeti Chopra looked exceptionally adorable in this white and black pantsuit which she donned for Namaste England wrap-up party in Mumbai. Parineeti Chopra pulled off this black and white pantsuit, which was just on point and grabbed all the attention of the audience. Parineeti opted for a black tube top, with white high-waist pants and wore a white blazer on top. Her summer-perfect pantsuit was from Zara. The Ishaqzaade actor matched her outfit with black heels and carried an off-white colour box clutch. Parineeti sounded off her well-fitted tailored suit with delicate jewellery to stay simple yet chic with her bold makeup and sleek middle-parted hairstyle.

Kangana Ranaut-

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut slayed in a similar formal pant-suit while she attended the online Indian Pavilion. The actor opted for an all-white look in the form of a chic white pantsuit. Her dress featured a two-piece blazer with gold buttons, and white tailored body-fit pants. She completed her formal look with a simple white tee underneath. Kangana Ranaut paired it with white pointy stilettos and dark sunglasses which made her look perfect. She completed her look with curly tresses which were pulled back into a half-up style. With some blush on cheeks and a dazzling smile, Kangana managed to look radiant.

On the work front

Parineeti Chopra and Kangana Ranaut have some interesting projects in their kitty. The sizzling on-screen Jodi, Parineeti Chopra, and Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in the upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut has a string of movies lined up that include Aparajita Ayodhya, Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Tejas, and Imli.

