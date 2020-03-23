Watch: Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan Do The Dishes While In Self-isolation

The Hindi film industry has been under complete lockdown with the rise of the coronavirus outbreak across the globe and actors have been practising self-isolation in order to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. Bollywood celebrities have been sharing updates through their social media accounts about the activities that they have been undertaking and also advising their fans and followers to take precautions.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been making the most of her time in self-isolation as she posted a video of herself doing the dishes earlier on Monday. The Dhoom 3 actor revealed in the video that her house help has been self-isolating and jokingly said that she took to washing the dishes as a 'refresher tutorial' for those who had forgotten how to do it the right way. She captioned the post claiming that doing the dishes "really makes u appreciate all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome"

Meanwhile, even Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan shared a video of him doing the dishes in his home with music playing in the background. The video was posted by his younger sister who poked fun at Kartik and captioned the post, "Don't mistake this for Quarantine. This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan 😘" to which Kartik added that it's 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki'.

Coronavirus pandemic

Globally, the number of deaths due to coronavirus has crossed a 15,430 with about 3.54 lakh confirmed cases until now. The virus which originated in the city of Wuhan in China has claimed more lives in Italy than in China with the toll nearing 5475.

