Katrina Kaif Loves Hilarious 'Go Corona' Beats Added To Her Quarantine Video By A Fan

Bollywood celebrities have been urging fans to stay safe and stay at home. They have been uploading their own quarantine videos and how they are being productive during this social distancing. Katrina Kaif has been doing the same. Recently, she reacted on her recreated quarantine video. Read to know more.

Katrina Kaif reacts to her Go Corona recreated vide

Katrina Kaif recently shared a video in which she was seen holding a guitar. But the sound of the video was muted and she mentioned that it would be added soon. She also mentioned about staying at home in her caption. Check out her video.

Katrina Kaif’s muted video got an additional tune on the internet. A popular content creator and photography added "Go Corona" chants with remix music in Katrina’s original muted video. It received hilarious responses from the fans. Even Katrina Kaif herself commented on the video with laughing emoji. Take a look at it.

Katrina Kaif has more than 30 million followers on her social media handle on Instagram. She has been actively spreading information on being safe in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Katrina provided fans with a few exercises that they can do as the gyms are closes down to prevent the spread of COVID-19. See a couple of her posts.

Katrina Kaif was supposed to be seen on the big screen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The movie which was scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, got postponed due to the widespread of COVID-19. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, several celebs are staying at home maintaining social distance to stop the spread and be safe from coronavirus pandemic.

