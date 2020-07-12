When Salman Khan Gushed Over 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Co-star Harshaali Malhotra; Watch

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a Salman Khan starrer comedy-drama film also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazzuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a man who finds a little Pakistani girl near a temple. When things go out of control he decides to take matters in his hands and goes all the way to Pakistan to drop her back home.

The film Bajrangi Bhaijaan received positive reviews from the critics and Salman Khan’s fans loved his character as Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Plus the little girl in the movie portrayed by the then 6-year-old actor Harshaali Malhotra stole the viewer's hearts with her acting skills. Take a look at some of the behind the scenes from the movie featuring the child actor Harshaali Malhotra along with Salman Khan.

Salman Khan's BTS from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

In the BTS of the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan can't stop expressing how adorable Harshaali Malhotra is and how he had a wonderful time working with the little actor. Director Kabir Khan talks about how it was essential for the movie to cast a perfect Shaida/Munni. Kabir Khan speaks about how the little girl went on to do perfect scenes in the film and how she was loved by everyone on the sets.

Kareena mentions that Harshaali is definitely the star of the film for her. Salman adds on saying that the 6-year-old actor has the working acumen of the modern actors and is very sensible as compared to her age. Take a look at the whole video.

Salman Khan's upcoming movies

After Dabangg 3, which saw Salman Khan in his last movie before the lockdown started, director Prabhu Deva is also directing Salman's next flick titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hood and Jackie Shroff alongside Salman Khan in pivotal roles. The film is a remake of the South Korean film titled Veteran.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was earlier slated to release on May 22, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date of the film has been postponed. Apart from this, the actor has also announced yet another film titled, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The makers of the film have roped in Pooja Hegde as the lead actress for the film.

