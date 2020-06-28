When Salman Khan Revealed That He Often Wondered Why He Has Such A Fan Following

Around the release of Salman Khan’s film Bharat, the actor was asked about the reason for his popularity and huge fan following. He said that he had no idea why people believed and followed him so much but was thankful for it. When the same question was asked to his Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif, she was of the stance that he lives with the people and which is why there is a relatability factor in it.

As a part of the promotion of his film Bharat, actor Salman Khan was asked about the reason why he has such a huge fan-following across the country. He was asked during the interaction why people connect with superstar Salman Khan on such a huge scale. To this, he said that he has no idea why people tend to follow him in such a religious manner. He said when he looks at himself in the mirror, he often wonders about what people actually see in him. He was of the view that people are seeing something and as long as they see it, things are amazing. He also spoke highly of his co-star Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan said that people probably follow her because of her beauty, goodness, and performance.

When Katrina Kaif was asked what according to her is the reason for the huge fan following that Salman Khan has, she replied that he is a person who lives amongst the people. She said that he lives like a normal person and not a star, which helps people connect with him more. She said that he does not focus on the other people in the film industry but rather is one amongst the audience.

Katrina Kaif also spoke about Salman Khan’s tweets and how he does not stress too much about what he puts. He speaks to the audience in a simple and understandable language which is another reason for their connection. She said that Salman Khan does not think about what will happen once the post or tweet is put up. He simply does what he wants and is always in the moment.

