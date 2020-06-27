'Aarya': Sushmita Sen Has An Adorable Reply For Salman Khan's Special Message On Series

The lockdown has been a productive time for digital streaming platforms, as not just multiple series, even movies directly hit the web. The latest show that is making headlines is Aarya, that is the comeback of Sushmita Sen. After over a week of its release, the thriller-drama has won good reviews, with celebrities giving their thumbs up to the series.

The latest celebrity to praise the show was Salman Khan. The actor shot a special promo to combine the dialogues of the series and some of his own hit dialogues, to urge his followers to watch the show. The Dabangg star also called it a great comeback.

Swagat toh karo Aarya ka! What a comeback and what a show! Congratulations @thesushmitasen aur dher saara pyaar! @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/DSdDfpM0AA — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 27, 2020

Sushmita had an adorable reply for her co-star of Biwi No 1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and added one of their dialogues, ‘Haye Mera Bachcha’ to this list of dialogues. The Samay star thanked and conveyed her love for Salman for his love & appreciation and that it meant the world for ‘Team Aarya’.

Here’s the post

I want to add another favourite dialogue😁 “Haye mera bachcha”😍Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for the love & appreciation, it means d world to us at #TeamAarya 🤗❤️💃🏻 I love you!!! #cherished @RamKMadhvani @DisneyplusHSVIP 😀💃🏻 https://t.co/KvqBi0eIL4 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 27, 2020

Taapsee Pannu was among the other stars who praised the series on Saturday, calling it 'amazing drama', while urging Sushmita to never take a break as she was 'MIND BLOWINGly GOOD'!'

Just finished watching #Aarya

Took my own time coz I am not really a binge watcher. And how much fun I had relishing this amazing drama ! @RamKMadhvani please make more movies 🙏🏼 and @thesushmitasen please don’t ever take a break again coz you are MIND BLOWINGly GOOD! #IAmAFan — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 27, 2020

Bipasa Basu also praised the series, calling it ‘gripping’ and a ‘must watch.’ Anupam Kher had called it ‘spectacular’ and of international standards. The veteran also wrote that he was proud of Sikandar Kher.

Watched @RamKMadhvani’s #Aarya. SPECTACULAR in every department. A good looking Indian web series of International standards. @thesushmitasen is the soul of the show. She is like a wounded tigress yet constantly protective about her cubs. And @sikandarkher I am PROUD of you.😍 pic.twitter.com/USwxp6WjnE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 24, 2020

Aarya hit Disney+Hotstar on June 19. The series traces the story of Sushmita’s character and how she takes charge of matters after her husband’s death and the world of drugs. The series,

The series is directed and created by 'Neerja' fame Ram Madhvani, along with Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat.

