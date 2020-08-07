Vidyut Jammwal Is 'beaten, Battered & Bruised' In 'Khuda Haafiz's' New Video Poster; Watch

Recently, actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is gearing up for the release of his next action thriller Khuda Haafiz, took to his social media handle to share a promotional motion poster video of the film. The motion poster sees Vidyut Jammwal sporting several bruises and wounds, as he says the dialogue: ‘Mujhe Meri Nargis Chahiye’. Take a look at the motion poster:

'Beaten. Battered. Bruised.'

With the poster shared, Vidyut Jammwal also gave a small synopsis of his character in the movie. The actor revealed that his character’s name in Khuda Haafiz is Sameer Chaudhary, who is a software engineer from Lucknow. Adding to the same, Vidyut Jammwal revealed that his character is 'beaten, battered and bruised, however, unbowed' in the upcoming film. In the movie, Vidyut Jammwal’s character is 'determined in his quest to find his love in an unknown country'. Disney Plus Hotstar's official Twitter page shared the same tweet and revealed that the film will hit the streaming giant by August 14, 2020.

Khuda Haafiz controversy

Earlier in June, Vidyut Jammwal expressed his disappointment with Disney Plus Hoststar and slammed the OTT platform. Disney Plus Hotstar bought the premiere rights of seven Hindi films, which include Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Khuda Haafiz, Dil Bechara and Lootcase. However, Jammwal expressed his unhappiness over not being invited for the announcement of his film Khuda Haafiz and he posted a tweet addressing the issue.

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

Bollywood celebrities like Tanushree Dutta, Genelia D'Souza, Aahana Kumra and Kangana Ranaut backed the actor and expressed their disappointment on social media. Actor Kunal Kemmu, whose film didn't get an invite, too, expressed his disappointment and posted a tweet, addressing the issue.

On the professional front

Khuda Haafiz is an upcoming action thriller film, written and directed Faruk Kabir. Starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles, the movie also features actor Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Pandit in supporting roles. Recently, the trailer of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film, Yaara, was released on YouTube, which is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Produced by Tigmanshu Dhulia Films and Azure Entertainment, the much-anticipated movie stars Vidyut, Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary in the leading roles. If the reports are to be believed, the movie is a remake of the French film A Gang Story.

