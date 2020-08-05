'Khuda Haafiz' Shooting Locations: Uzbekistan To Morocco, Know Where This Movie Was Filmed

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz is an upcoming action-packed thriller movie helmed by Faruk Kabir. Along with Vidyut, the movie stars Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead role. This action stirring flick is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from August 14, 2020. Following the announcement of the movie in April 2019, the shooting of Khuda Haafiz commenced in October 2019. Here are some interesting details about the shooting locations of Khuda Haafiz.

Khuda Haafiz Shooting Locations

As suggested by the makers of Khuda Haafiz, the shooting of the most part of the movie was done in Uzbekistan. A few portions of the film were even filmed in Morocco and some parts of Kerala. Speaking about the movie the director of the movie previously told Indian Express that he and Vidyut are both attempting something that neither has done before.

So they have kept their feet on the ground and vision to the skies. They are hoping that Khuda Haafiz will surprise the audiences more by giving them something different. The movie is bankrolled jointly by Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak.

Khuda Haafiz plot & trailer

The premise of the movie is set during the financial crisis between 2007-2008. Khuda Haafiz’s plot is based on true events and follows the life of Sameer Chaudhary, a young man who is newly married to Nargis. However, he races against time when his new marriage falls in jeopardy and his wife gets kidnapped by human traffickers under mysterious circumstances.

The trailer of the film released on July 26, 2020, which showcased the journey of a husband’s search for his missing wife in a foreign country. The trailer aptly depicts the husband’s quest of doing everything possible to save his love. Going by its trailer, the movie has successfully garnered anticipation among fans. Even Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tweeted about this Vidyut Jammwal starrer calling it “promising”.

I’m always intrigued by true stories. A common man’s extraordinary journey to save his love....this looks very promising @VidyutJammwal , looking forward to #KhudaHaafizhttps://t.co/oPGWFTzySA — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 27, 2020

Along with this, the trailer also portrayed the action-powdered scenes from the film. Vidyut can be seen in his macho avatar fighting the culprits. Take a look at the trailer here:

