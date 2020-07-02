'We Were Underbilled': Soha Clarifies After Talking To Power Company Over Bill Inflation

A few hours later after reporting 'inflated' electricity bill received, Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan took to her Twitter handle to share the details of her conversation she had with the customer care of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. Thanking them for giving her a thorough response, Soha revealed that they were 'underbilled for the past few months'.

She wrote, "Thank you Joohi from Customer Care at @Adani_Elec_Mum for the thorough responses to my queries. I now understand that we were underbilled for the past few months and the comparison with last year’s billings illuminated the matter further." [sic]

Thank you so much for your kind words for our team member, we really appreciate you taking the time out to share your valuable feedback, we are happy that we could resolve all your queries. Assure you best of our services always. — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) July 1, 2020

Are we just meant to accept these inflated electricity rates and pay them? @Adani_Elec_Mum we have received a bill that is three times our usual amount. Could you please explain? — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) July 1, 2020

Bollywood actors including Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Kavita Kaushik, Renuka Shahane, Vir Das, Dino Morea, among many consumers of Adani Electricity had taken to Twitter complaining about receiving inflated bills in June.

Soha Ali Khan & Neha Dhupia speak up on receiving high electricity bills

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) on Tuesday said it will soon install over seven lakh smart meters in the coming months to ensure real-time information to consumers on their electricity consumption. The company, which distributes power to around 30 lakh consumers from Bandra to Bhayandar and Kurla to Mankhurd, had come under criticism from its customers, including Bollywood celebrities for receiving inflated bills in June.

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has "approved capital expenditure schemes for the installation of smart meters for automated meter reading. AEML shall install more than seven lakh smart meters in the coming months. This action, will provide real-time information to the consumer on their consumption and they will get meter reading without human intervention", a company statement said. Apart from this, as per the directions of the MERC, the company has offered EMI facility of three months to consumers to pay their bills.

