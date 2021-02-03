'Wednesday Vibe': Esha Deol Quotes Joey Tribbiani In Her Latest Post

Bollywood actor Esha Deol is often seen engaging with her fans on social media. Recently, she shared a picture and quoted a popular dialogue from the American sitcom FRIENDS. The actor also mentioned that the picture is her 'Wednesday Vibe'. Take a look at Esha Deol quoting Joey Tribbiani from FRIENDS.

Esha Deol quotes Joey Tribbiani from FRIENDS

Actor Esha Deol took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself from a photoshoot. Esha wore a brown bodycon dress and posed for the camera. She flaunted her bracelets as the shoot was for the jewellery brand. Esha quoted Joey Tribbiani from FRIENDS and asked her fans 'How You Doin'?'. Here's Esha Deol's picture asking her fans about their whereabouts.

Reactions to Esha Deol's Instagram picture

Several fans of Esha Deol commented on her photo. Fans wrote that she looks cute and beautiful in the picture. A fan wrote that Esha looks 'out of this world' in the photo. Here are some of the comments on Esha Deol's photo.

Image credits: Esha Deol's Instagram

A sneak peek into Esha Deol's Instagram

Esha shared a throwback picture of herself from her teenage years. The picture was captured at the Azad Maidan where she had her handball tournament. Esha wrote, "Me all of 15 a sports enthusiast! during a match at Azad maidan. This was one of my first pictures as a teenager that was in a newspaper." She also shared a few glimpses from her appearance at the Mission Paani Waterthon event that took place on the Republic day. She took a pledge along with Akshay Kumar to save water further down the line. Take a look at her dance performance at the event.

Esha shared a picture with her pet dog Simba. She kissed Simba in the picture and wrote, "With my Simba boy". She also shared a picture on Pongal and Sankranti wishing her fans on the festival. She wore a red Anarkali suit and posed for the camera. She wrote that may blessing and prosperity of the festival be with her fans, family and friends. Take a look at Esha Deol's photos on her Instagram handle.

Image Source: Esha Deol Instagram (@imeshadeol)

