Weekly Roundup For Priyanka Chopra Jonas: From B'day Wishes To Girl Up Summit

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular actors in India. She has made a space for herself on a global level and has a huge fan following on social media platforms. The actor has bagged numerous awards and accolades and continues to leave a mark with her performance in any role.

Priyanka Chopra is someone who has always voiced her opinions about social issues. The actor uses her global reach to raise awareness about social matters that require attention. If you have missed what she was up to this week, here is a weekly roundup of her Instagram feed.

Priyanka wished her younger brother a happy birthday

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and penned down a heartfelt note for her brother for his birthday. The actor posted a childhood picture of herself with her brother and wrote that she wishes she could rewind time. She sent him lots of love and told him that she missed him. Check out the post below.

Initiative to help small businesses

Priyanka Chopra also started an initiative to help small businesses during the pandemic. The actor uploaded a video telling her fans that she wants to help small businesses and female-run businesses that are facing problems during the pandemic as sales have gone down. Priyanka Chopra revealed that she would be giving a shoutout to various small business brands to help increase their reach. Watch the video below.

Priyanka wishes MamaJ a happy birthday

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and wished her mother-in-law on her birthday. The actor penned a heartfelt note for her. Priyanka even revealed that she was glad that on her birthday, they are together and that they would be celebrating her birthday together. Check out the post below.

Priyanka Chopra at the girl up leadership summit

Priyanka Chopra’s latest post on Instagram is a clip from the Girl Up Leadership Summit she was a part of this year. In the summit, she talked about demanding change and urged girls to be bold. Here is what she had said in the summit. Priyanka Chopra Jonas said:

You don’t need millions of followers on social media to make a difference. All you need is heart, drive, and commitment. No act is too small. No age is too young.

Here is the video

