Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Swastika Mukherjee gets 2 arrested over fake news, threats

It’s not just the star kids and well-filmmakers who are at the receiving end of abuse in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Even those closely associated with the late actor have been subject to trolling and threats. Apart from his ‘girlfriend’ Rhea Chakroborty, even Swastika Mukherjee, the co-star of his last film, Dil Bechara, was subjected to attacks over fake news.

The actor has now got two men arrested after a fake quote on her name went viral.

Taking to Instagram, Swastika revealed that on June 26, a media report falsely quoted her as stating that ‘suicides are now in fashion.’ The Paatal Lok star shared that there were ‘fierce online attacks’ on her following the quote, including rape and death threats.

She informed that the person named Shuvam Chakraborty from Galsi in Bengal who had carried the fake quote has been arrested by the Kolkata Cyber Crime Department. Swastika also shared that another person, Koushik Das from Hooghly, who sent her acid attack and rape threats after the fake news went viral, too has been arrested and that both have surrendered in court.

Swastika stated that many people face attacks online, and several of them snowball into real threats. Citing the ‘mental agony’ and harm that the individual and families face, she urged all to speak up and raise the matter with the law enforcement authorities. Asserting that cyber bullying and rape threats were not acceptable, she conveyed her gratitude to the police officers who helped in making the arrests.

Here’s the post

Recently, Rhea Chakraborty had hit out at the rape threats and death threats and urged the cyber crime officials to take action. Numerous artists from film families like Sonam K Ahuja, Sonakshi Sinha have also highlighted the abuse, and turned off their comments on their posts.

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara is gearing up for release on July 24 on Disney+Hostar. The movie also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid, among others. The film has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

