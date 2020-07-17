Sonam Kapoor’s Zoya Factor Failed Due To Chhichhore & Dream Girl, Says Abhishek Sharma

Director Abhishek Sharma, who helmed the iconic movie Tere Bin Laden, recently completed ten years in the Bollywood film industry. Abhishek Sharma is one of the most renowned directors of Bollywood and he has created multiple hit films like The Story of Pokhran and The Shaukeens. However, his latest film, The Zoya Factor, failed both critically and commercially. In a recent interview with a news portal, director Abhishek Sharma discussed why Sonam Kapoor's Zoya Factor failed.

Abhishek Sharma claims that Chhichhore and Dream Girl caused The Zoya Factor to fail

Also Read | Aahana Kumra 'troubled' By Housing Society For Feeding Strays, Sends SOS To Maneka Gandhi

Speaking about The Zoya Factor, Abhishek Sharma stated that the Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer failed due to Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl. These two films had released a week before Sonam Kapoor's Zoya Factor and were doing great at the Box office. According to Abhishek Sharma, viewers did not even consider spending their money on The Zoya Factor due to its stellar competition.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Chandni Chowk To China Or Lafangey Parindey: Which Film Was Better?

The director added that if only one film had released before The Zoya Factor, then people might have gone to see his movie in theatres. However, audiences had already seen two superb films and did not want to see the third one. Abhishek Sharma also said that Sonam Kapoor's Zoya Factor performed poorly from day one, which completely ended the word-of-mouth factor for the movie.

Further, Abhishek Sharma also revealed that he felt like Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore was the best movie when compared to Dream Girl and The Zoya Factor. Later, the director talked about his future plans as a filmmaker in Bollywood. Abhishek Sharma made his directorial debut in Tere Bin Laden, which released ten years ago in 2010. Abhishek stated that he did not want to restrict himself to one genre and make himself a brand.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Features In Bob Marley's 'One Love' To Support UNICEF's Campaign

He added that if he became a brand, then people would just expect the same type of movies from him, which he did not want. He wanted his audience, as well as himself, to experience new things from each of his films. Abhishek Sharma also said that failure should not be a deterrent for artists. He stated that he wanted to explore and grow in his field.

Also Read | Did Sushant Singh Rajput Watch 'Dil Bechara'? Mukesh Chhabra Gives An Emotional Answer

[Promo from Sonam Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.