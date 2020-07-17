Last Updated:

Baskin Robbins Draws Fire From BTS’ ARMY After Former Threatens Legal Action Over Ad Leak

BTS’ Baskin Robbins commercial leaks online and what follows is a series of accusations against the latter in viral posts; read about the incident.

Shrishaila Bhandary
Bts’ baskin Robbins commercial

Korean pop juggernauts BTS collaborated with cake and ice cream giant Baskin-Robbins. As per reports, the former had recorded a complete campaign with the septet. Recent reports and social media suggest that the videos of the group in the commercial leaked online. At first, Baskin-Robbins warned the perpetrators through a Twitter post which is now deleted. In the deleted post the company warned anyone of legal action on the account of spreading the video without a formal release. Baskin-Robbins had asked people to refrain from sharing the video.

BTS’ Baskin Robbins commercial leaks 

Baskin-Robbins has posted that the people responsible for sharing the video will have to face strict action. However, this statement was not taken well by the fandom as it ‘seemed’ like the words were directed at the army members and BTS. The allegations seemed as if it on the fans of the band and BTS, while the former is only looking forward to the collaboration as per fan comments.

BTS’ Army defend themselves 

What followed was thousands of army (BTS fandom) calling out on Baskin-Robbins. Few army’s even asked a proof of the allegations. Out of the many comments few suggested that the re-posting was done with good faith. The army members only wanted to share the video as some thought it was the official video. Baskin-Robbins faced major backlash through social media posts. Some fans even suggested that the leak is planned by an insider and not the members of the army.

Fans react on BR's post-

Baskin-Robbins had to withdraw their statement and deleted the post that caused the outrage in the fandom. The company turned back on their original statement and apologised to BTS as well as the members of the army. The company mentioned that the video that was leaked was an unfinished commercial and the creative department is still working on it. It is unedited and needs more work as per the ice-cream giant.

BR deletes the legal action post-

Translation 

BTS' ad leak is a marketing strategy?

Baskin-Robbins had revealed earlier in July, that it is collaborating with the K-pop giants. It will be introducing new and interesting flavours as per each member’s likes. The viral leak has already generated curiosity on social media platforms. However, some fans are of the belief that the whole drama was a marketing strategy of BR to give a push to the campaign in the Korean market, as the company has fewer stores in Korea as compared to other major brands.

