Baskin Robbins Draws Fire From BTS’ ARMY After Former Threatens Legal Action Over Ad Leak

Korean pop juggernauts BTS collaborated with cake and ice cream giant Baskin-Robbins. As per reports, the former had recorded a complete campaign with the septet. Recent reports and social media suggest that the videos of the group in the commercial leaked online. At first, Baskin-Robbins warned the perpetrators through a Twitter post which is now deleted. In the deleted post the company warned anyone of legal action on the account of spreading the video without a formal release. Baskin-Robbins had asked people to refrain from sharing the video.

BTS’ Baskin Robbins commercial leaks

Baskin-Robbins has posted that the people responsible for sharing the video will have to face strict action. However, this statement was not taken well by the fandom as it ‘seemed’ like the words were directed at the army members and BTS. The allegations seemed as if it on the fans of the band and BTS, while the former is only looking forward to the collaboration as per fan comments.

BTS’ Army defend themselves

What followed was thousands of army (BTS fandom) calling out on Baskin-Robbins. Few army’s even asked a proof of the allegations. Out of the many comments few suggested that the re-posting was done with good faith. The army members only wanted to share the video as some thought it was the official video. Baskin-Robbins faced major backlash through social media posts. Some fans even suggested that the leak is planned by an insider and not the members of the army.

Fans react on BR's post-

baskin robbins korea following bts. hope they cause problems on purpose and make namjoon the face of mint chocolate chip — 🍇🍓🥒🍉 (@junkoos) June 30, 2020

i never knew what Baskin Robbins was until BTS made an ad for them (T-T)...all duolingo know the issue — 𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔰𝔰⁷⟬⟭𖧵prod JJK (@sparklyoonz) July 16, 2020

the baskin robbins x bts ad was posted earlier than it was meant to and baskin is threatening to take legal action ??? on armys ??? you gonna sue millions of us bc someone in ur company can’t follow instructions .. not sure how they can blame US for a leak in their company but ok — gia⁷ ♡’s h☻bi⋆* (@mapofhoseok) July 17, 2020

Baskin-Robbins had to withdraw their statement and deleted the post that caused the outrage in the fandom. The company turned back on their original statement and apologised to BTS as well as the members of the army. The company mentioned that the video that was leaked was an unfinished commercial and the creative department is still working on it. It is unedited and needs more work as per the ice-cream giant.

BR deletes the legal action post-

Translation

[😯]



‘Baskin Robbins Advert with BTS leaked. Baskin Robbins taking responsibility for the leak and deleting their Official Position (tweet statement)’#BTS @BTS_twt #BaskinRobbinsxBTS



— https://t.co/ujEL1vQh6I pic.twitter.com/B7XhxU86PU — BTS NAVER Translations 🐋 (@BTS_NAVER7) July 17, 2020

BTS' ad leak is a marketing strategy?

Baskin-Robbins had revealed earlier in July, that it is collaborating with the K-pop giants. It will be introducing new and interesting flavours as per each member’s likes. The viral leak has already generated curiosity on social media platforms. However, some fans are of the belief that the whole drama was a marketing strategy of BR to give a push to the campaign in the Korean market, as the company has fewer stores in Korea as compared to other major brands.

