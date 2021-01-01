'We're Ready For You 2021': Kareena Kapoor Shares Sweet Pic Of Taimur, Innaya On New Year

On the first day of the New Year, actress Kareena Kapoor is setting up major goals after she shared an adorable picture of son Taimur along with his cousin Inaaya Kemmu to mark the new beginnings. To start the year on a good and positive note, the actress shared a picture of the two kids on Instagram along with a beautiful note.

Kareena Kapoor's new year post

In the picture, Taimur is seen sporting a printed yellow pair of swimming trunks while Inaaya is seen posing goofily in a blue swimsuit. While captioning the post, she wrote, “We are ready for you 2021.” A day prior to the New Year, Kareena who is expecting her second child with actor and husband Saif Ali Khan, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures where the trio can be seen cuddling in the bed while they are all set to begin the New Year. Her caption read, "Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture.. 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all...Happy new year.”

Read: Christmas 2020: Priyanka Chopra Poses With Nick, Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Dinner With Family

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Begins New Year Countdown With A Classy Celebration With Cousins

The actress ringed in the New Year on a grand note by organizing a dinner at a place which was attended by her family members. Soha Ali Khan shared a video of the dinner that the family celebrated New Year with. The actor was seen talking to the other guests on the table, with sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan listening intently. Their husbands, actors Saif and Kunal Kemmu seemed busy in serving themselves and the others. Mitron actor Kritika Kamra was also part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the actress is set to pen a comprehensive guide to pregnancy, publisher Juggernaut said on December 27. The book, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan''s Pregnancy Bible, will come out next year. The announcement was made on the fourth birthday of their second child Taimur. "Today is the perfect day to announce - ''Kareena Kapoor Khan''s Pregnancy Bible'' for all you moms-to-be. will talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! can't wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021," the actress wrote on Instagram alongside the cover art of the book.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan To Pen Her Guide To Pregnancy, Book To Come Out In 2021

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Cuddles With Saif And Taimur For Last Picture Of 2020, See It Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.