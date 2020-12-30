Kareena Kapoor Khan Begins New Year Countdown With A Classy Celebration With Cousins

As the year 2020 is nearing its end, celebrations to ring in the new year have already begun at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s place. She organised a family dinner, with the invitation being sent to all of her cousins. Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram story to give a sneak-peek into the dinner party. Scroll to see the pictures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan to welcome New Year 2021 with family dinner

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories to share a picture from the dinner party that she has organised for her cousins. In the picture that she has shared, silverware is seen laid out on the table along with some wine. In the caption of the photo, she wrote, ‘Countdown to new years has begun...photo courtesy Saif Ali Khan...Sit down cousins dinner...What’s on the menu?’ She also posted a bon appetit sticker below the caption, too.

Sibling actors Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain were also in attendance to the dinner party. They, too, had taken to their respective social media to shares snippets from the party. Aadar Khan had tagged Kareena Kapoor Khan in his story as well. In the second story, one of Kareena’s cousins Zahan Kapoor is seen cutting the chicken. Armaan Jain had also shared a picture of the silverware and wrote in the caption, ‘A class apart always with Kareena Kapoor Khan’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram gives a sneak-peek in the actor’s life. She regularly keeps her 4.8 million fans updated about her personal and professional life. Her photos often feature husband Saif Ali Khan. Son Taimur also frequently makes it to her Instagram. She shares the drawings little Taimur does. She also uploads photos of the mischief Taimur does with Saif. He is seen having a lot of fun with Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also worked in some of the blockbuster movies of Bollywood. Omkara, Jab We Met, Kurbaan, 3 Idiots and Ki & Ka are some of her notable works. She also starred in Udta Punjab, Veere Di Wedding and Good Newwz. She will next be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. It is a comedy-drama film helmed by Advait Chandan.

Image courtesy- @kareenakapoorkhan Instagram

