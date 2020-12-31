Kareena Kapoor Khan Cuddles With Saif And Taimur For Last Picture Of 2020, See It Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media and frequently posts pictures from film sets, exotic holiday locations, family get-togethers, and mostly with husband and son Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. The Bollywood superstar took to Instagram to share the last perfect family picture of this year, wishing her fans and followers for the year to come. Read on to know more about her latest Instagram post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos

Kareena's Instagram handle is a treat for her 5.5 million followers as she very frequently shares glimpses from her life. Her pictures with her family are adorable and give her fans a glimpse of her private life. The Jab We Met actor took to social media to post her last set of pictures for the year 2020 and it comprised of her husband Saif and son Taimur. Her caption read, "Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture...â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ We love you all...Happy new year ðŸ’ªðŸ’ªâ¤ï¸" The series of pictures showed Kareena cuddling and snuggling in a blanket with her family and the last image of the series also featured their dog. You can see the Saif Ali Khan family photo here.

Kareena's post received more than 210k likes in less than an hour of posting with friends, fans, and followers wishing her and her family a very happy new year. Celebrity stylist Tanya Gharvi also commented saying, "Love you loads" and followed it up with a heart emoji. While one follower wrote, "beautiful", another one commented saying how cute the family looked. You can see some of the comments here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram and shared pictures from Gstaad, Switzerland. The Kapoor family always spend their New Year's in the beautiful Switzerland city but couldn't go this time due to the pandemic. She took to her Instagram to share a few glimpses from her trip last year with Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. In the first picture, Taimur is facing back towards the camera and wearing a hoody embroidered with Gstaad written on the back. The second picture is a selfie of herself as she enjoys the snow. She wore a red jacket and a grey beanie to protect her from the cold weather. The last two photos show the family having a good time in the snow-covered land. You can see the post here.

Image Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Official Instagram Account

