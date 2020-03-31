How Sona Mohapatra Is Busy Cooking, Reading, And Cleaning Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the country to curtail the spread of novel Coronavirus. Thereafter many films shoot and television shoots were stalled. Singer-actor Sona Mohapatra seems to be making the most of the lockdown time engaging in cooking and an array of other activities. Here's what Sona Mohapatra is up to during lockdown.

Sona Mohapatra, in one of her social media post, revealed her lockdown routine, she said, "This #lockdown period has been a gift to rewire myself completely, feel self-reliant & that feels so good that it’s indescribable. I have zero time to numb my brain with any binge-watching of shows. Have devised slots for cooking, make music, housework, all the cleaning from scratch & also read, work from home & learn something new every day." (sic) Sona Mohapatra's social media is a demonstration of the same. Check them out:

Sona Mohapatra during the lockdown

What's next for Sona Mohapatra?

Sona Mohapatra is looking at the release of her doc-drama-Shut Up Sona. The documentary film that traces the life of Sona Mohapatra starts and ends with the popular singer at a music concert and also talks about the controversy that Sona Mohapatra got embroiled into during her singing career. The doc-drama recently premiered at the Mumbai Film Festival (2019), reportedly receiving positive reviews.

