Sona Mohapatra And Sonam Kapoor Aces Formal Red Ensembles Like A Pro, See Pics

Sona Mohapatra and Sonam Kapoor are diverse personalities who have excelled in their fields and done some notable work. Sona Mohapatra is a famous independent rock singer, whereas Sonam Kapoor is a celebrated Bollywood actor. There are a few things common in these two stunning women. Firstly neither of them shies away from vocalising their opinion in public on social issues, and secondly their love for fashion.

Read: Sona Mohapatra's Top 5 Unplugged Music Videos Which Shouldn't Be Missed

Both Sona Mohapatra and Sonam Kapoor have impeccable taste in fashion. These two divas have time and again impressed us with their outlandish fashion choices be it in traditional, formal or casual. Talking about Sona Mohapatra and Sonam Kapoor's formal ensembles, let's take a look at times these both gave us some serious fashion goals with their all-red formal attires.

Sona Mohapatra & Sonam Kapoor rock the all-red formals flawlessly

Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra's sense of style is unique and contemporary. She is not someone who follows any rules when it comes to fashion. So if you are someone like her and identifies with her fashion choices then you will find these unique formal red ensembles of the Ambarsariya singer very appealing.

In this photo, Sona Mohapatra looks stunning in this asymmetric flowy red dress. She accessorised her look with a layered neckpiece and multiple bangles.

Read: Sona Mohapatra's Best Indie Songs That Truly Are Unmissable- Here's Our Top Picks

Sona Mohapatra looks ravishing in this red saree with a quirky blouse. You can definitely sport such attire to work.

The Bedardi Raja singer looks comfortable yet voguish in this velvet dress. A perfect pick in winters for office.

Read: Sonam Kapoor Looks Ethereal In These Royal All-white Outfits; See Pics

Sonam Kapoor

When it comes to style, Sonam Kapoor needs no introduction. Her impeccable taste in fashion has made her true-blue fashionista of the Hindi Film Industry. Sonam's style is not risk-averse and truly hi-fashion.

In this photo, Sonam K Ahuja looks beguiling donning a red pantsuit. Her makeup and hair are apt for work, and we are in absolute awe of this Sonam Kapoor's corporate look.

Read: Sonam Kapoor Manages To Pull-off Bun-hairdo For These Outlandish Outfits | See Pics

We can't take our eyes off from this stylish red formal attire of Sonam's. The Neerja actor looks flawless in this long court, such an outfits ideal for winters.

Sonam K makes heads turn in this unique ensemble. She is wearing a striped kurta with matching pants attached dupatta. This is a great fusion of Indo-western look, and you can definitely wear such an attire to work.

Source: Sona Mohapatra Instagram & Sonam K Ahuja Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.