Photos Of Sona Mohapatra's Magnificent House Named Tarasha Will Make You Envious

Sona Mohapatra along with her husband Ram Sampath reportedly live in Matunga, Mumbai. Their plush abode is named-Tarasha, revealed the Ambarsariya singer in a social media post. In the social media, post she wrote: "After years & years of endless movement, enjoying being in Tarasha. Yes she has a name too!" (sic) Here's a look at Sona Mohapatra's residence in Mumbai.

Pictures of Sona Mohapatra's residence Tarasha

Living Area:

Dining Area:

Bedroom:

Meanwhile, Sona Mohapatra seems to be enjoying the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The singer in a social media post divulged details about how she spends her time during the lockdown. Sona wrote: "This #lockdown period has been a gift to rewire myself completely, feel self-reliant & that feels so good that it’s indescribable. I have zero time to numb my brain with any binge watching of shows. Have devised slots for cooking, make music, housework, all the cleaning from scratch & also read, work from home & learn something new everyday." (sic)

What's next for Sona Mohapatra?

Sona Mohapatra is looking at the release of her doc-drama-Shut Up Sona. The documentary film that traces the life of Sona Mohapatra starts and ends with the popular singer at a music concert and also talks about the controversy that Sona Mohapatra got embroiled into during her singing career. The doc-drama recently premiered at the Mumbai Film Festival (2019), reportedly receiving positive reviews.

