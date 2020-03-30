The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Photos Of Sona Mohapatra's Magnificent House Named Tarasha Will Make You Envious

Music

Sona Mohapatra in a string of social media posts shared glimpses of her residence in Mumbai. The house is named Tarasha. Here are some pictures of the house.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra along with her husband Ram Sampath reportedly live in Matunga, Mumbai. Their plush abode is named-Tarasha, revealed the Ambarsariya singer in a social media post. In the social media, post she wrote: "After years & years of endless movement, enjoying being in Tarasha. Yes she has a name too!" (sic) Here's a look at Sona Mohapatra's residence in Mumbai. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Pictures of Sona Mohapatra's residence Tarasha 

Living Area: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra's Beautiful Earring Collection You Must Check Out; See Pics

Dining Area:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra Asks People Not To Panic, Keep Patience Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Bedroom: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Meanwhile, Sona Mohapatra seems to be enjoying the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The singer in a social media post divulged details about how she spends her time during the lockdown. Sona wrote: "This #lockdown period has been a gift to rewire myself completely, feel self-reliant & that feels so good that it’s indescribable. I have zero time to numb my brain with any binge watching of shows. Have devised slots for cooking, make music, housework, all the cleaning from scratch & also read, work from home & learn something new everyday." (sic)

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra's Soul-stirring Songs From 'Satyamev Jayate' That Truly Are Unmissable

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra's Top 5 Unplugged Music Videos Which Shouldn't Be Missed

What's next for Sona Mohapatra? 

Sona Mohapatra is looking at the release of her doc-drama-Shut Up Sona. The documentary film that traces the life of Sona Mohapatra starts and ends with the popular singer at a music concert and also talks about the controversy that Sona Mohapatra got embroiled into during her singing career. The doc-drama recently premiered at the Mumbai Film Festival (2019), reportedly receiving positive reviews. 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Home Ministry
TRANSPORTATION OF ALL GOODS ALLOWED
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI WRITES TO PM MODI
Dalgona Coffee
HOW TO MAKE DALGONA COFFEE
COVID-19
SHELTER FOR MIGRANTS IN UP
COVID-19
IVANKA'S MESSAGE