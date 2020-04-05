The Debate
What Is The Couple Challenge? Images Of The Trend That Has Caught Whatsapp's Fancy

Bollywood News

What is the couple challenge that has been trending on WhatsApp stories? Read on to know more and see posts with the hashtag 'couple challenge accepted'.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
what is the couple challenge

'What is the couple challenge' is a very popular question that is appearing in online searches of late as the challenge is taking the internet by storm during this COVID-19 lockdown. Couples are challenging their friends to share a picture with their partner in their WhatsApp story and the Couple Challenge Accepted is trending on the messaging platform. Read on to know more.

What is the couple challenge image?

As this has been doing the rounds on WhatsApp, 'what is the couple challenge' is on the minds of many people. People are sending a common message to everyone in their contacts and asking them to share an image with their partner. 'Couple Challenge Accepted' is the common feedback coming from the senders too. These couple challenges originated on Instagram and are now trending at the top of WhatsApp stories. Check out the rules regarding the couple challenge below:

Rules for the couple challenge

  1. One has to share a photo with their loved one or partner as their Whatsapp story and tag the person who challenged them. They have to challenge 10 more friends by nominating them.
  2. Keep the photo up for 24 hours as your Whatsapp story.
  3. No one can break the chain. If one is nominated, they have to post.

What is the message that is being sent to challenge couples?

Some challenge accepted images

Many people have responded with the couple challenge accepted hashtag and shared some adorable pictures with their respective partners. The trend is very common among couples on Whatsapp and Instagram. Check out the pictures below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Heloise La Harpe (@heloiselaharpe) on

A post shared by Myke (@midnightshrimp) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tatiana Riera & JP Le Sausse🇫🇷 (@beachteam.tatetjeanphi) on

Some out of the box and funny couple challenge accepted images and videos from social networks are below:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mirchi RJ Sheetal (@mirchi_rj_sheetal) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fern (@fernjhf) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imen Channel (@imen_channel) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karla Choko (@chokoland8) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by • C H L O E • ♡ (@cow_coho) on

First Published:
COMMENT
