What Is The Couple Challenge? Images Of The Trend That Has Caught Whatsapp's Fancy

'What is the couple challenge' is a very popular question that is appearing in online searches of late as the challenge is taking the internet by storm during this COVID-19 lockdown. Couples are challenging their friends to share a picture with their partner in their WhatsApp story and the Couple Challenge Accepted is trending on the messaging platform. Read on to know more.
Read Also: What Is Until Tomorrow Challenge? Know About The Trend That Has Caught Netizens' Fancy
As this has been doing the rounds on WhatsApp, 'what is the couple challenge' is on the minds of many people. People are sending a common message to everyone in their contacts and asking them to share an image with their partner. 'Couple Challenge Accepted' is the common feedback coming from the senders too. These couple challenges originated on Instagram and are now trending at the top of WhatsApp stories. Check out the rules regarding the couple challenge below:
Read Also: Summer Hairstyles For Long Hair: 3 Easy And Simple Styles To Look Effortlessly Trendy
Many people have responded with the couple challenge accepted hashtag and shared some adorable pictures with their respective partners. The trend is very common among couples on Whatsapp and Instagram. Check out the pictures below.
Read Also: K-pop Band 'BTS' To Launch New Web Series To Help Fans Learn Korean
#couplechallenge for the lucky ones! pic.twitter.com/q4RADxqcIz— Komal (@diggingdeeply_) April 4, 2020
Read Also: Akshay Kumar Gets A Dialogue Coach For His Character In 'Prithviraj'; Here's Why
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.