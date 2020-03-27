What Is Until Tomorrow Challenge? Know About The Trend That Has Caught Netizens' Fancy

While the world is going through a major health crisis, over half of the global population is on Coronavirus lockdown. With people socially distancing themselves and remaining at home during the Coronavirus epidemic, many have taken to their social media accounts to pass the time and have a fun, enjoyable diversion. While scrolling through your feeds you might have noticed posts with the "until tomorrow" caption, generally being shared by millennial or Gen Z users at or around midnight. Read on to know what the whole challenge is all about.

What is the until tomorrow challenge?

The new Instagram viral fad dominating feeds is "until tomorrow," involving users sharing embarrassing, unflattering or funny pictures of themselves and captioning them with the phrase — "until tomorrow" and without background or explanation.

Rules for the 'until tomorrow' challenge

One has to s Share a photo or a series of photos that suit the challenge, with the "until tomorrow" caption or the #UntilTomorrow hashtag. Keep the photo up for 24 hours on your Instagram page. Take it down but note the names of everyone who liked the post and direct-message them.

What is the message that is being sent around?

"So....you liked my post so you have to post an embarrassing picture of yourself, for the caption you're ONLY allowed to write 'until tomorrow' and you can only tag me."

Has the challenge gone viral?

According to a media portal, as of Wednesday evening, the hashtag, #Untiltomorrow has been used over 352,000 times with people sharing their selfies as per the rules of the challenge. While there are many people who are following the rules and posting their selfies on social media, there are few who have announced their refusal to go by the rules. Moreover, there are some people who have been sharing memes out of it and have been entertaining their friends. The memes revolve around the refusal to accept the challenge, confusion about seeing it all over their feeds, or simply joking about the concept of "until tomorrow" in the time of the Coronavirus.

Some funny memes around the #Untiltomorrow challenge

My whole Instagram feed right now #UntilTomorrow pic.twitter.com/D8VhSHWvhO — Ryan Turner (@RyanTur42660704) March 27, 2020

When you like someone's post with caption of #untiltomorrowchallenge pic.twitter.com/LVj4ShTTzu — Priyanshi Agarwal (@priyaanshi___) March 26, 2020

Me waking up to see #uNtiLtOmoRroW on everyone’s Instagram pic.twitter.com/zGADbaLTDv — Brooke Eberle (@brookeebs) March 25, 2020

trying not to like the “until tomorrow” posts — #uNtiLtOmoRroW 🌝 pic.twitter.com/yZgPG4UVva — Museumi Adventure (@Museumi_) March 26, 2020

When I open up Instagram and saw people posting pictures caption ''until tomorrow" and I don't know what it means #untiltomorrowchallenge pic.twitter.com/QpQnSAKSwJ — Asatisaransh98 (@asatisaransh98) March 26, 2020

