K-pop Band 'BTS' To Launch New Web Series To Help Fans Learn Korean

BTS is a seven-member South Korean boy band that was formed in Seoul in the year 2010. The band has now gained global recognition and has a massive fan following. The seven-member boy band consists of RM, V, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook and J-Hope. It was recently reported that the band would be featured in a web series which would aid their global fans to learn Korean.

Boy band BTS to help fans learn Korean through their new web series

K-pop fans from all over the world face difficulties in understanding the lyrics of their favourite members during the interview due to language barriers. As reported by a leading media portal, BTS has launched a web series to help their fans to learn Korean themselves. The boy band will host 30 lessons on the social media app Weverse from March 24th.

The episodes are "designed to make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS' music and contents due to the language barrier," said their record label in a statement.

The fans of K-Pop can utilise their time during self-quarantine as the Coronavirus outbreak has reached the pandemic stage. But it must be pointed out that the lessons were planned much before the COVID 19 outbreak. It was also reported by a leading entertainment portal that the idea of starting language lessons came about after the band’s passionate fanbase called for subtitles in English to be added to the band’s videos.

