Arjun Kapoor's 'mood' Is Inspired By The Office's 'Gun-Day' Moment

Despite the lockdown, Arjun Kapoor is busy entertaining his fans on social media. The actor frequently updates his page with daily updates, educational posts, and witty memes. Arjun Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a meme from The Office, which perfectly explained his 'mood' for the day.

Arjun Kapoor reveals his 'mood' with a 'Gun Day' meme from The Office

[Image from Arjun Kapoor Instagram]

Arjun Kapoor recently posted a clip from an episode of The Office. The clip featured Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute and Andy Bernard in a make-believe Mexican standoff. The clip was from Season 6, Episode 10, Murder. In the episode, Michael Scott makes the office employees play a roleplaying murder mystery game to distract them from the fact that Dunder Mifflin is filing for bankruptcy.

Soon, Michael, Dwight and Andy get too engrossed into their characters and start taking the game way too seriously. Arjun Kapoor shared a clip of their standoff and tagged the post by writing, "Gun-day hai hum Gun-day." This was a witty pun on his iconic line from the 2014 action thriller film, Gunday. He also tagged the clip with '#MoodBeLike', telling his fans that he was remembering his old Gunday persona.

Gunday was one of Arjun Kapoor's most successful films, as it earned over ₹120 Crores at the Box Office. The film not only starred Arjun Kapoor but it also featured Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan in lead roles. Arjun Kapoor's performance in Gunday is also considered to be one of his best.

Besides entertaining his fans, Arjun Kapoor is also trying to use his massive fan following to spread awareness about COVID-19. He recently shared a video online where he humbly requested pet parents to take care of their dogs. He shared this video after several pet owners abandoned their pets over Coronavirus rumours.

A humble appeal to all the pet parents 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xRGbBAlN26 — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) April 13, 2020

