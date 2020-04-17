Arjun Bijlani thanks PM Modi and says 'this is best government we could have', here's why

Like many countries around the world, India is also facing a hard time in the battle against COVID-19. Despite a nationwide lockdown for over three weeks now, the cases have been increasing day by day. The performance of the government in trying to curb the pandemic has received mixed response till no. While politicians like Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Haasan have raised several questions, many like Simi Garewal have lauded the efforts taken by the Narendra Modi government

The latest to join the latter category was Arjun Bijlani. The popular TV actor believed that this was 'best government' that India could have.' The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor took to Twitter to hail the government for tackling every problem with ‘maturity and not hatred.’ Arjun, who is currently in the news for the web series Stage of Siege, conveyed his gratitude to PM Modi, while hoping people understand the efforts as #IndianFightsCorona and not judge anyone.

Here’s the post

This is the best government we could have . Every problem is tackled with maturity and not hatred . Thank you @narendramodi ji. I hope people und and not judge. Good morning.. #IndiaFightsCorona — Arjun Bijlani #MajorNikhilManikrishnan (@Thearjunbijlani) April 17, 2020

Earlier, Simi Garewal had praised the government for imposing the lockdown, while highlighting the efforts of the Chief Ministers and the municipal corporations.

Am so proud how India has handled the C-19 crisis. 1st credit must go to PM @narendramodi for taking charge, & a difficult but timely lockdown, before other countries. S'pore UK Spain now follow us.

On the world measure index WHO & UN rates India 100.(1).. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, India has entered the second phase of the lockdown that was extended on Tuesday. This lockdown is set to carry on till May 3, while relaxations to better performing regions will begin from April 20. 437 deaths have been reported across the country, with 11201 active cases right now.

