Destiny's Child's Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, And Michelle Williams; What Are They Doing Now?

Destiny's Child was an American girl group whose final and best-known line-up comprised of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. Destiny's Child has sold more than 60 million records worldwide and is one of the greatest trios of all time. They were nominated for 14 Grammy Awards and won two. With hit songs like Say My Name, Survivor, Bootylicious, and Independent Women, Destiny's Child cemented their place in girl group history.

Let's find out what the members of Destiny's Child, are up to now?

Beyoncé Knowles

Arguably one of the biggest superstars in the world, Beyoncé has had an awe-inspiring career that has spanned over two decades. Beyoncé released her solo debut album Dangerously In Love and co-starred in Austin Powers in Goldmember while the band was on hiatus. Destiny's Child reunited after a two-year hiatus in 2004 and released their final studio album Destiny Fulfilled. Beyoncé would go on to release B'Day in 2006, I Am...Sasha Fierce in 2008 and 4 in 2011. The singer went on to appear in films such as The Pink Panther, Dreamgirls, Obsessed, and as Etta James in Cadillac Records.

Beyoncé released her eponymous album in 2013 with no prior announcement and sold more than 822,773 albums worldwide in 3 days. It received universal acclaim and features Drunk In Love, a song with Jay-Z, her husband. Following a similar trend, she released the visual album Lemonade in 2016 which became the best selling album of the year.

Her most recent work was with her husband Jay-Z, a collaboration album entitled Everything Is Love, which they released as The Carters. She voiced the character of Nala in Jon Favreau's The Lion King (2019). Beyoncé has a total of 22 Grammys, 11 Billboard Awards, 24 Video Music Awards, and 10 NAACP Image Awards. She married Jay-Z in 2008 and is a mother of 3 children.

Kelly Rowland

Along with Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland remained a key member of Destiny's Child throughout the group's entire career. During the group's two-year hiatus between 2002-2004, Kelly released her solo album, Simply Deep (2002). The album would go on to sell 2.5 million copies worldwide and included the hit song Dilemma, a duet with rapper Nelly. This single was a number-one hit and sold over 7.6 million copies worldwide, therefore becoming one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Kelly released the singles Stole and Can't Nobody before trying her hand at acting. She appeared in the 2003 slasher film Freddy vs. Jason which went on to become a box office success, grossing $114.9 million. She would also have roles in the TV shows The Hughleys, Eve, and American Dreams, as well as the lead in the film The Seat Filler.

After 2007, she released 2 albums, Ms Kelly & Here I Am. In 2009, Rowland appeared on David Guetta's track When Love Takes Over. She was a judge on The X Factor for two seasons and also got featured in the film Think Like A Man.

In 2013, Rowland, along with Michelle Williams, reunited with Beyoncé to perform at the Superbowl halftime show. She released Talk A Good Game in 2014 and was a recurring cast member on season two of the hit series Empire. In her personal life, the singer married her manager Tim Weatherspoon and the couple have a son together.

Michelle Williams

Michelle released a debut single album during their hiatus. Heart To Yours topped the US gospel album chart, and became the best-selling gospel release of the year, with 200,000 copies sold. Williams made her on-stage acting debut in the title role of Aida and became the only Destiny's Child member to appear on Broadway. She released her sophomore album Do You Know in 2004, and while it failed to chart strongly on the Billboard 200, it did well on the Top Gospel Albums chart and Christian Albums.

Like her fellow group mates, Williams embraced acting, appearing in the comedy show Half & Half, as well as Shug Avery in the Broadway musical The Color Purple. She also starred as Roxie Hart in the Broadway show Chicago in 2009. Her single Say Yes from the album Journey To Freedom featured Knowles and Roland, and it won Music Video of the Year at the 30th Stellar Awards.

In 2017, she began dating pastor and professional sports chaplain Chad Johnson, and the two became engaged in April 2018. Eventually, Williams opened up about her mental health struggles and expressed how she was seeking treatment for her issues. The singer hoped to raise awareness of depression and wanted to inspire others to speak up.

