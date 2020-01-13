Khloe Kardashian To Not Give Tristan Thompson Another Chance?

Khloe Kardashian’s love life has been the topic of discussion for quite some time now. In a recent development, the celebrity has reportedly decided to move on. She is not willing to give her relationship with Tristan Thompson another shot.

Khloe Kardashian decides to move on after ex Tristan:

According to a report by a leading daily, a source has revealed to them that Khloe Kardashian has decided to carry on with her life and leave her past relationships behind. The statement was made specifically in reference to Tristan Thompson. She reportedly does not want anything to do with him other than co-parenting. Things have also gotten better between the two, but she will not be able to trust him again. The report suggests that she has been trying hard to move on and trust again. She is apparently open to the idea of dating now. She is now focusing on her child and being the best mother possible. She spends most of her time with the kid. She also travels around with True Thompson, her child.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian broke up at the beginning of 2019. The couple had a messy breakup that culminated in Tristan Thompson cheating on her with the 22-year-old Jordyn Woods. The NBA player, however, had been flirting openly on Khloe’s Instagram comment section. The duo is now expected to split up.

Khloe Kardashian slays in her official brand

Khloe Kardashian recently posted a picture of herself in her official brand. She can be seen wearing clothes made by her company. She is basically wearing lingerie in the monochrome picture posted. The picture has been taken in a round mirror. Have a look at her post here.

