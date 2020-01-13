Phoebe Waller-Bridge Says Jennifer Lopez Is The Inspiration Behind Hot Priest In 'Fleabag'

Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge recently won the Critics’ Choice Award for best comedy series for her show Fleabag. The actor, in her acceptance speech, revealed the inspiration for the Hot Priest character. It is the one and only Jennifer Lopez.

Phoebe thanks JLo

Waller-Bridge, while accepting the award, said that the award means a lot. This is especially after knowing that she has been nominated along with the best that TV has to offer. She also said that one does not get an idea of how much their work can inspire.

She further revealed that someone has also inspired her when it comes to Fleabag. She said that it was Jennifer Lopez. Phoebe shared that the priest's favourite song was Jenny from the Block. She finally said that this opened up the character for her.

Phoebe also thanked her sister Isobel for the award. She dedicated it to her. Isobel has composed the music for the show. She talked about how there are slightly mediocre bits in the show that are elevated with her music.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge also won a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy. The actor had auctioned her Ralph & Russo tuxedo on eBay to raise funds for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund, Wildlife Rescue Emergency Fund, and Wildlife Victoria.

According to an article in a leading daily, Phoebe shared her excitement about her dress and how it will be an instrument to contribute to the cause. She talked about how the future impact of the suit will be far greater than the luck that it brought Phoebe. She also joked about how she spent the night brushing it past and rubbing it up against all the celebrities and how the threads of the same are laced with legends.

Image Courtesy: @bbcfleabag Instagram

