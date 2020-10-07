Pooja Bedi Reveals Her Character As 'single Mom Zohra' In 'Comedy Couple'; See Post

On Wednesday morning, Pooja Bedi took to her social media and revealed her character from the upcoming film, Comedy Couple. Pooja will play the role of a single mom- Zohra in the movie. More so, she also added that Zohra lives life on her own terms. Comedy Couple also stars Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad.

Pooja Bedi as Zohra in Comedy Couple

Earlier, the actor took to her Instagram and posted a boomerang. Pooja Bedi revealed that Zohra in Comedy Couple is an 'artsy mom'. In the clip, Pooja Bedi could be seen sporting a long orange kaftan. She held a paintbrush in her hand and posed for the camera. By the looks of it, Pooja was busy painting something on the canvas board. Soon, fans flooded the comments section with love. While an amused fan wrote, "Woow Pooja Bedi looking so great", another user wrote, "All the best Pooja Bedi."

As per a Hindustan Times report, Saqib Saleem gave away some details about the upcomer. Talking about the romantic-comedy, Saqib expressed that everyone needs a double dose of Comedy Couple during this time. Saqib continued that the timing of the film is perfect, giving people a chance to sit back, relax and enjoy. Speaking about his and Shweta's on-screen's characters, the actor mentioned that 'Zoya and Deep’s real-life escapades are enough for them to add fizz to their comic act on stage'. The team shot the entire film during the pandemic, stated Saqib.

Recently, the makers of the movie unveiled a fun teaser of the film on social media. As per the video, the film will chronicle the tale between two lovers and how their life welcomes new drama after their families get involved. The teaser also hints at Deep's habit of lying that creates a problem between him and Zoya.

The Zee5 original flick is all set to premiere on October 21, 2020. The movie also stars Subha Rajput, Aadar Malik, and others. Comedy Couple is produced by Yoodlee films and is helmed by Nachiket Samant. The screenplay has been done by Raghav Kakkar and Kashyap Kapoor.

