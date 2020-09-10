Saqib Saleem's Film 'Comedy Couple' To Be A Lighthearted Romance Of Two Stand-up Comics

Actor Saqib Saleem is all set to be star in an upcoming ZEE5 film, Comedy Couple. The film will focus on comedians in Goregaon, who bring out the best in each other on stage. The film is expected to be a blend of comedy and romance which will be premiered on October 21, 2020. The offbeat nature of the plot combined with a talented cast is building in high expectations amongst the audience.

Saqib Saleem’s film Comedy Couple

Actor Saqib Saleem is all set to be seen in an upcoming romantic comedy film alongside Shweta Basu Prasad. The poster of the film was recently launched and the trailer will be out soon. The ZEE5 original film is based on a story by Bikas Mishra while the screenplay has been done by Raghav Kakkar and Kashyap Kapoor. Comedy Couple is being produced by Yoodlee films while Nachiket Samant is the director.

A media statement says that the plot of Comedy Couple revolves around the story of Deep and Zoya who are both invested in the same profession. The two artists team up together and present an absolute laugh riot for their audiences. They also fall in love along their way but the end result seems uncertain. As the story develops, one of their comic acts goes viral on social media resulting in various issues in their personal and professional lives, which were otherwise neglected or non-existing.

Read Saqib Saleem Says 'gym Kholdo Yaar' As He Shares A Before And After Picture Of Himself

Also read Filmyzilla Leaks 'Hostages' Season 2 For Download After Its OTT Release

The story of Comedy couple is also planning to explore the various elements of modern love and how the busy lives in cities affect various relationships. The expectations from the comedy part of the film are high, owing to its in intriguing plotline and its connection to stand-up.

The poster of Comedy Couple was recently revealed by the makers. It features Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad posing in casual attires. The two characters are seen sitting next to each other while looking at the camera. The film Comedy Couple will be released on ZEE5 on October 21st 2020. Have a look at the light-hearted posted of the film here.

Read Dino Morea Opens Up About His Experience Working On 'Hostages 2'; Read More

Also read Deepika Padukone To Complete Brand Commitments Before Heading To Goa For Next Film

Image Courtesy: PR handout

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.