'Zombivali' To 'Comedy Couples'; Films Wrapped Up By Yoodle Films During COVID-19

During the coronavirus pandemic, several film productions houses were unable to work and finish their projects. However, there is one such production house that managed to complete 4 films as soon as the unlock was announced. The Yoodle Films managed four films in various stages of completion in the last four months of the pandemic. Despite the global pandemic, Yoodlee Films has moved into the next gear, by completing four feature films, in the last few months.

Also Read | 'Zombivali' Cast Shares Motion Poster Of Their Horror Comedy Based On Zombie Apocalypse

Yoodle Films to finish movies like Zombivali and Rahul Roy's Agra

The COVID-19 pandemic had brought the entire film industry to a halt. However, after the unlock of film shoots was announced, the entire Indian film industry was made to rethink production logistics, on-set protocol, safety regulations for cast and crew, and challenged conventional distribution, publicity, and release methodologies. The Yoodle Films went beyond the odds and has successfully managed to complete the shooting of two feature films simultaneously, with all directives and measures in place.

Also Read | 'Bahut Hua Samman' Cast Is Headlined By Sanjay Mishra, Raghav Juyal & More; Details Inside

Comedy Couple

Yoodle Films started the shoot of two feature films and got done with the shoot within a few months. First is a Hindi romantic comedy involving a stand-up comic duo, called Comedy Couple. The film stars Saqib Salim and Shweta Basu Prasad and is directed by Nachiket Samant. The film is an insightful look into the lives of two stand-up comics in the metro and is being touted as a romcom. The Film will premiere on Zee 5 Premium on the 21st of October.

Zombivali

The second major feature film that the Yoodle Films is almost done with is a unique Marathi horror comedy film Zombivali. The film will focus on zombies for the first time ever in Marathi Cinema. The Zombivali cast includes popular actors like Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar, and Vaidehi Parshuram. The Zombivali release is said to be in 2021 when the theatres all over the country is expected to reopen.

The other two films apart from these two are Rahul Roy's Agra and Bahut Hua Samman. The films have sped into various stages of post-production and were readied for release, making Yoodlee Films the only production house to continue to be this prolific through the pandemic. Yoodle also released two films on Netflix during the lockdown namely Sayani Gupta's Axone which was critically acclaimed and the crowd favourite Chaman Bahaar.

Also Read | Saqib Saleem's Film 'Comedy Couple' To Be A Lighthearted Romance Of Two Stand-up Comics

Agra

Rahul Roy's Agra will be his comeback film. It has an ensemble cast and features actors like Priyanka Bose, Mohit Agarwal, Ruhani Sharma, Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha, and Aanchal Goswami alongside Rahul Roy. The film delves deep into the confined spaces and suppressed sexuality in small towns and promises to start a conversation around taboo subjects. Agra will be setting soon to make rounds in various film festivals. The film is directed by Kanu Behl, whose 2015 debut Titli won much critical acclaim.

Bohot Hua Samman

Lastly, Bohot Hua Samman recently released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar VIP on October 2, 2020. The film stars Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Mishra, Nidhi Singh, and Ram Kapoor among others. The film is directed by Ashish Shukla and focuses on the idea of a heist caper and follows two students as they set out to pull off a fool-proof robbery. See the trailer:

The Managing director of Saregama India, Vikram Mehra said, "We are passionate about telling interesting stories in Yoodlee Films. We had set out three years back, as a rank outsider, with a thriving desire to create cinema that affects and engages and to bring some order and method into the madness of film-making. Today we have proved ourselves to be the fastest-growing movie studio in the business, ready to take up challenges (such as we faced in the last few months) and create a new work principle, which is both effective and economical. Our success proves that the tenets of good management work even in the film industry if applied with reason and sense."

Also Read | Sanjay Mishra Starrer 'Bahut Hua Samman' To Soon Get A Release On OTT Platform

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.