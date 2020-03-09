When Akshay Kumar And Riteish Deshmukh's Comic Timings Were In Sync | Videos Inside

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh have appeared together in numerous movies, with their majority appearances being in the Housefull franchise. The comedy duo has starred in all the parts of Housefull, along with movies like Entertainment and Heyy Babyy. Check out some hilarious videos by the funny men of Bollywood where their comic timing is so in sync that the duo was loved by fans.

ALSO READ| Times When Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn Teamed Up To Entertain Audience Before 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh's synced comic scenes

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh's hilarious one-liners from the 2014 released movie Entertainment are a must-watch. The movie also starred Tamannaah Bhatia opposite Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Went Under Tremendous Weight Loss To Essay The ATS Officer In 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh appeared in Heyy Babyy together posing as Mamu Bhanja in this hilarious Arab get up. Vidya Balan was the leading lady in the film and it was one of the popular movies of both the megastars.

Akshay Kumar's movies often feature an amazing ensemble cast of actors. Here is a clip from Housefull 4, where the comedy banter between Akshay and Riteish is a must-watch. This part was one of the best comedy scenes from this 2019 hit movie. Don't miss the amazing comic timing between Akshay and Riteish in this video montage.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar: ‘I Don’t Believe In Any Religion, I Only Believe In Being Indian’

Take a look at this scene from Housefull movie where Riteish and Akshay can be seen delivering the iconic dialogue from their Housefull franchise. This scene comes near the plot where Lara Dutta's character completely forgets about her father's sleepwalking habit and finds him walking in the house in the middle of the night.

The Housefull 2 movie was also a well-received blockbuster comedy film. Take a look at the scene where you can see all the funny moments of this hit movie. Housefull franchise was one of the successful comedy franchises and its scenes are simply a must watch!

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Has Revealed That He's Learning How To Pole Dance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.