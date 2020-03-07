Times When Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn Teamed Up To Entertain Audience Before 'Sooryavanshi'

Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi's trailer is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. Even Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's camaraderie is simply unmissable. The audience is eagerly waiting for what seems to be another hit cop drama flick by Rohit Shetty. Take a look at all the other times when Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have shared screen space.

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn movies

Suhaag

Ajay and Akshay starred in movie Suhaag opposite Karisma Kapoor and Nagma, respectively. The superhit action thriller was one of the massive box office grossing movies that released in the year 1994.

Insan

K. Subhash’s movie Insan saw Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar once again in the same frame. The 2005 movie was a remake of South Indian film Khadgam and the Hindi remake saw Esha Deol and Lara Dutta as the protagonists' love interest. Check out the clip from the movie.

Khakee

Another cop drama titled Khakee showcased Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in the same frame alongside Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The Rajkumar Santoshi cop drama was critically acclaimed and earned decent numbers at the box office in 2004.

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Check out the trailer that has been appreciated by fans. Sooryavanshi is all set to release on March 27, 2020.

Ajay Devgn is reportedly joining hands with director Anees Bazmee to make a sequel to the 2002's psychological thriller, Deewangee, along with Akshay Kumar. Deewangee was Anees Bazmee’s first-ever psychological thriller and was well received by the audience. Although, official confirmation is still awaited.

