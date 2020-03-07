The Debate
Times When Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn Teamed Up To Entertain Audience Before 'Sooryavanshi'

Bollywood News

When Sooryavanshi costars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn teamed up to entertain the audience, starting from their 90s movie Suhaag to the upcoming cop drama.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akshay Kumar

Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi's trailer is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. Even Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's camaraderie is simply unmissable. The audience is eagerly waiting for what seems to be another hit cop drama flick by Rohit Shetty. Take a look at all the other times when Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have shared screen space. 

ALSO READ| Here Are Films In Which Salman Khan Shared Screen With Akshay Kumar; See

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn movies

Suhaag

Ajay and Akshay starred in movie Suhaag opposite Karisma Kapoor and Nagma, respectively. The superhit action thriller was one of the massive box office grossing movies that released in the year 1994.

ALSO READ| Ajay Devgn-Alia Bhatt's 'RRR' Stands For 'Raghupati Raghav Rajaram'? Details Here

Insan

K. Subhash’s movie Insan saw Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar once again in the same frame. The 2005 movie was a remake of South Indian film Khadgam and the Hindi remake saw Esha Deol and Lara Dutta as the protagonists' love interest. Check out the clip from the movie. 

Khakee

Another cop drama titled Khakee showcased Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in the same frame alongside Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The Rajkumar Santoshi cop drama was critically acclaimed and earned decent numbers at the box office in 2004.

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Check out the trailer that has been appreciated by fans. Sooryavanshi is all set to release on March 27, 2020. 

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Has Revealed That He's Learning How To Pole Dance

Ajay Devgn is reportedly joining hands with director Anees Bazmee to make a sequel to the 2002's psychological thriller, Deewangee, along with Akshay Kumar. Deewangee was Anees Bazmee’s first-ever psychological thriller and was well received by the audience. Although, official confirmation is still awaited. 

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Beats Ajay Devgn To Set THIS Record, Second Only To 'Baahubali 2'

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
