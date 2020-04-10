When Alaya F Talks About Her Dance Training And Who She Admires The Most As A Dancer

Bollywood actor Alaya F is riding high on the success of her recent flick Jawaani Jaaneman. She marked her debut in the Hindi film industry with this coming-of-age romantic drama. Alaya F is also quite active on social media. She keeps engaging with her followers by posting adorable pictures and videos. Alaya F has quite a few times mentioned her love for dancing. This time, the actor, while in an interaction with an entertainment portal, gave her fans some insiders about her dance training and experience.

When Alaya F was asked about when and how she started her dance training, the actor said that she trained in New York and after coming to India, she was again into dance training for two more years. Alaya F mentioned that she was a horrible dancer and couldn’t even do the body postures properly. The actor then added that even after training for one year, she still couldn’t dance.

Furthermore, Alaya F said that she went to her teacher and asked him to help her or she won’t ever be able to be a commercial actor. She further said that even today, it takes a lot of work from her side to ace at any dance performance. Talking about the song Gallan Kardi, she said that she was given two and a half days to prepare for the song, and she used to train 8 hours a day to prepare it.

When asked about her favourite dance form, Alaya F revealed that contemporary dance form is the one she likes the most and this is because she grasps the choreography more easily than any other dance form. Alaya F was then questioned about her role model or who inspires her when it comes to dancing. The actor said that it is Madhuri Dixit. She also revealed that her dance teacher used to show her dance videos of Madhuri Dixit and she used to get stunned to see her dancing.

Alaya F also talked about learning dance online and said that she is a big believer in it as she herself has used it. Talking about it further, she said that after completing her dance training sessions, she used to go back to her place and watch videos online to practice and brush up her dancing moves. Alaya F wrapped up her conversation by giving a piece of advice to the aspiring dancers, she asked them to keep at it and enjoy their passion completely.

