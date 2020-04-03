The Debate
Alaya F's Photos From Her Childhood Are Too Cute To Handle

Bollywood News

Alaya F is quite active on Instagram and shares many interesting posts. Here are her adorable childhood pictures that you must check out.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alaya F

Bollywood actor Alaya F is riding high on the success of her recent flick Jawaani Jaaneman. She marked her debut in the Hindi film industry with this coming-of-age romantic drama. Alaya F garnered immense appraise for her role as Tia alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, who play her parents.

Alaya F is also quite active on social media. She keeps engaging with her followers by posting incredible pictures and videos. The actor also shares her adorable childhood photos with her mother Pooja Bedi. Here's a compilation of some of Alaya F’s photos featuring her childhood memories.

Alaya F's photos from her childhood

1. Women’s Day post

Alaya F shared a throwback photo with her mother Pooja Bedi and grandmother Protima Bedi. She posted the picture from her archives featuring three generations of women in the family. Moreover, Pooja Bedi took to her Instagram to share a similar post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by POOJA BEDI (@poojabediofficial) on

2. Raksha Bandhan celebration

Alaya F shared a throwback picture on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the previous year. The adorable photo features her mother Pooja Bedi, brother Omar and Alaya F herself. Omar can be seen holding a sweet in his hand, while the brother-sister duo is sitting on their mother’s lap.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

3. Pooja Bedi’s birthday

Alaya F shared a photo wishing birthday to her mother, Pooja Bedi. This monochrome throwback picture features Alaya F as an infant. She is smiling in her mother’s arms.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

4. Siblings fun

Alaya F shared a photo collage with her brother Omar on his birthday. They have donned similar shaded outfits. Alaya F is making funny faces in these pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Also read: Alaya F's Adorable Bond With Brother Omar F Evident In These Pictures

Also read: Alaya F’s Performance In ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ Made Kareena Cry? Actor Spills The Beans

5. Birthday wishes to the oldest friend

Alaya F wished her oldest friend Sejpal Arya in this photo. Both babies are hugging each other in this wondrous post. Have a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Also read: Alaya F And Pooja Bedi Set The Ramp Ablaze In This Throwback Photo | Check Out

Also read: Alaya F Reveals Watching 'Jawaani Jaaneman' For 500th Time In The Video; See Here

 

 

First Published:
