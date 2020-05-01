Alia Bhatt And Badshah's Collaborations were Loved By Fans | Check Out Videos Here

Alia Bhatt is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. She is not only an actor but also a singer. The actor was appreciated as a singer when she sang the song Samjhawan from her movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The actor has also collaborated with rapper Badshah for many songs. Take a look at times when Alia Bhatt and Badshah collaborated.

Alia Bhatt and Badshah's collabs

Let’s Nacho

The song has received over 94 million views on YouTube. The song released on March 9, 2016. The song is sung by Benny Dayal and Badshah. Let’s Nacho is from the movie Kapoor & Sons.

Kar Gayi Chull

The song has received over 313 million views and released on February 17, 2016. The song is from the movie Kapoor & Sons. The song is composed by Amaal Mallik who is known for his popular songs like Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon. The song is sung by Badshah, Fazilpuria, Sukriti Kakar, and Neha Kakkar. Actor Sidharth Malhotra also featured in the song.

Saturday Saturday

The song has received over 105 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Indeep Bakshi, Akriti Kakkar, and Badshah. The song is from the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Alia Bhatt was seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the movie.

Tamma Tamma Again

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan featured in the song Tamma Tamma. The party song has received over 299 million views and 730K likes on YouTube and the song is from the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania. After the success of the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the makers decided to make another movie in the franchise. The song is recreated from the 1991 movie Thanedaar. The original song featured Sanjay Dutt. The recreated version of the song is sung by Badshah.

