Alia Bhatt Is All Heart For Her Sister Shaheen In This Adorable Instagram Post

Alia Bhatt is evidently one of the most successful stars working in the Hindi film industry right now. The actor is currently maintaining social distance and self-isolation as various other Bollywood stars and has been spreading awareness about the same. One of the most common treats for Alia Bhatt fans due to the lockdown has become the sweet moments she shares with her family now on social media.

Recently, Alia Bhatt posted a photo with her father whilst being in lockdown which was loved by many of her fans. Now, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Check it out below -

Alia Bhatt adores sister Shaheen

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of her sister Shaheen Bhatt. In the background, a cute tiger doll is also visible. 'All things lovely in this frame' wrote Alia Bhatt, referencing to both Shaheen Bhatt and the cute doll behind. This isn't the first time Alia Bhatt has shared photos from her quarantine days as she has been keeping her fans updated on social media.

Both Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt had issued a joint open letter recently on their social media. In the open letter, the two sisters urged people to not abandon their pets due to fear about animals transmitting the coronavirus. They noted that no evidence has yet proven if pets have any connection to the ongoing pandemic. Check it out below along with other Ali Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt moments.

