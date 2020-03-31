Alia Bhatt Reveals Why She Is Worried For Her Father During The COVID-19 Lockdown

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, most people, including celebrities, are currently in self-isolation inside their house. However, many celebs are still in contact with the fans and some are even giving interviews via calls. Recently, Alia Bhatt had an interview with a popular film critic, where she opened up about how her father, Mahesh Bhatt, helped her find her passion for writing. Moreover, she also revealed how she was worried about Mahesh Bhatt's health amid the coronavirus crisis.

Alia Bhatt is concerned for her father, Mahesh Bhatt, amid the coronavirus crisis

Also Read | Alia Bhatt pledges contribution to PM-CARES & Maharashtra Covid funds; hails frontliners

In a recent interview with a film critic, Alia Bhatt disclosed that she was anxious, especially for her father, during the coronavirus crisis. The actor revealed that her father, Mahesh Bhatt, was 70 plus, which is an at-risk age for COVID-19 fatalities. Alia Bhatt also said that she was constantly screaming at her father and telling him to not touch his face. She did not like him doing anything that could risk his health.

Further, Alia Bhatt also spoke about her dynamic with her filmmaker father, Mahesh Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt will be directing Alia Bhatt for the first time in her career, in the upcoming film, Sadak 2. In the interview, Alia Bhatt revealed that thanks to Mahesh Bhatt, she has now started writing and many in her house are already impressed by her new skills.

Also Read | Songs from Alia Bhatt movies that had soulful voice of Arijit Singh

Speaking about her collaboration with Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt stated that the script was always just a blueprint in her father's films. She then said that a lot of her input and suggestions were actually added to the script of Sadak 2. Alia Bhatt credited her father for her newfound writing talents, as he was the one who kept on pushing her to write. Alia Bhatt revealed that when her father first told her to become a writer and director, she laughed it off and did not believe him. However, other people in her life soon started to compliment her as well and Alia Bhatt realised that she had a knack for humour.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse of herself 'learning something new'; Find out what it is

Moreover, when she showed her essays to her friends and family, many were impressed by her writing. Later in the interview, Alia Bhatt revealed that she was spending her time in quarantine by reading for at least two hours each day, as she wanted to finish a minimum of three books. The actor also said that she had enrolled in an online creative writing course. Alia Bhatt added that she tried to fill up her day with as much activity as possible.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt is all heart for her sister Shaheen in this adorable Instagram post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.