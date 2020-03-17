Krutika Desai's Husband And Amjad Khan's Bother Imtiaz Khan Passes Away

Television actor Krutika Desai’s husband Imtiaz Khan passed away a few days back. Imtiaz Khan, 77 was as an actor and a director himself. He was best known for his role in the film Yaadon Ki Baarat and Noor Jahan. He was also the brother of veteran Bollywood actor Amjad Khan. Imtiaz Khan was also associated with films like Pyaara Dost, Hulchul and Procession of Memories.

Imtiaz Khan is survived by his daughter Ayesha Khan as well as his wife Krutika Desai. Krutika Desai is a stage and a television actor and has been a part of television shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Utttaran, Mere Angne Mein and Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan. While not much has been known about the reason for Imtiaz Khan’s sad demise, it has been reported that he passed away because of a heart attack.

Condolences from friends, fans and co-actors of Imtiaz Khan have started pouring in. Fans of the actor have been grieving his loss claiming that the actor was a brilliant performer. Some have wished the family their best in their grieving period and sent their condolences across. Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey has taken to his social media to grieve the loss of the veteran actor.

Condolences pour in

Veteran actor #ImtiazKhan passes on.

Worked with him in #Gang. Superb actor and wonderful human being.#RIP bhai pic.twitter.com/CPSGxD3IDH — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) March 16, 2020

RIP Imtiaz Khan! No words! — ProfessorViveckVaswani (@FanViveck) March 16, 2020

My favourite actor ....

son of another favourite actor.....brother of yet another favourite actor.

RIP #imtiazKhan — Rajesh Sonak (@Rajesh_Sonak) March 16, 2020

