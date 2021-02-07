When Athiya Shetty Talked About How She Loves Browsing Makeup Tutorials On YouTube

Athiya Shetty unveiled a bunch of her fashion and beauty hacks that she learnt and has implemented in life so far and even talked about the blunders she made with her makeup look. As Athiya Shetty’s videos about her fun hacks and tutorials are loved by her fans, check out some of her fashion and beauty hacks that she follows on a regular basis.

Athiya Shetty’s makeup and fashion hacks

According to the video of Pinkvilla, Athiya Shetty talked about her quick fashion and beauty tips that she follows and answered some interesting questions about her fashion and makeup regime. When she was asked about whether she had ever watched a YouTube makeup tutorial, she stated how she always did that and added how she had 'YouTubed' quite basic makeup and no makeup looks. She further added how she used to look for people’s night regime on the platform as she was always interested in what people put on their faces while sleeping at night.

Athiya Shetty was then asked about her nighttime skincare regime to which she said how she feels that one needs to wash their face and keep it clean before sleeping. She then added how she does not put too much on her face and only some coconut oil as she has dry skin.

When asked whether she had any makeup fails so far, she stated how she went through a lot of such fails and shared an instance when she was at a screening and didn’t have any blush so she decided to put it on with red lipstick. She later realised how it made her cheeks look all red like tomatoes.

Athiya Shetty then talked about the first time she used makeup and stated how she was too young and was obsessed with lipstick. She then mentioned how she used to sneak into her mother’s makeup box whenever she wasn't at home and put lipstick all over her face and mirror. Further, she added that she was only allowed to use kajal as makeup for a very long time.

She then stated how Gigi and Kendall were her fashion and style soulmates and loved how they put clothes together. She later talked about a fashion trend that she would want people to stop wearing and stated that she cannot pull off the cycling shorts that people wear.

She further talked about how she was a mascara and lipstick person rather than an eyebrow and eye makeup one. When asked about whom would she love to showcase her makeup skills, she answered that she would do it on herself as she wouldn’t want to ruin anyone’s face.

Athiya Shetty further revealed one of her DIY home remedies for her skin and said how she loves using face packs and experiments with fruit packs. In the end, she gave away her skincare beauty tips and said how one should drink lots of water and use sunblock.

