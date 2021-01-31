Athiya Shetty Reveals Which Dance Form Keeps Her Energized And Fit

Athiya Shetty has only appeared in a couple of movies so far and not many of her fans know that she loves to do many other fun activities in her personal life. In a throwback video, she shared some of her secrets as to how she stays fit and energised with some of the interesting activities. Let us take a look at one of Athiya Shetty’s videos that reveals her secret of being fit.

Athiya Shetty's secret to staying fit

Athiya Shetty revealed in an interview that the best way to maintain herself was dance. She further stated how it made her feel free, happy as well as liberated. Athiya added how she had been practising Kathak for quite a long time and mentioned how it was a dance form that kept her energised and fit and even kept her on her toes.

Further in Athiya Shetty’s video, she shared how she manages to keep a check on her diet while travelling anywhere. She stated how she never concentrated too much on her diet every time she was travelling and added that she usually adapted to the food that was present wherever she was. She further stated that this was another way to be in shape and taking care of one’s diet.

When asked about Athiya Shetty’s cheat meal, she answered that she was obsessed with french fries and several variants of french fries along with a nice juicy cheeseburger.

She further mentioned that her favourite city was New York as it was an amalgamation of various cultures and one could get everything in one city with authentic things. She then mentioned that her favourite cuisine was Japanese and stated that whenever she travels outside India, she plans to visit an authentic Japanese restaurant. Athiya Shetty later shared her love for Japanese cuisine and mentioned how she wanted to visit Tokyo just to eat the food.

In the end, she was asked about her favourite travel companion to which she stated how she has a pink satin pillow without which she cannot sleep and mentioned how she takes it around everywhere she goes. Further, she mentioned how her mother gets annoyed by this habit and she even tries to hide it.

Also Read KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Spend Quality Time With Robin Uthappa, Wife; Excite 'Rahiya' Fans

Also Read Remember When Athiya Shetty Said She Wanted To Disappear Before Her Debut Movie?

Athiya Shetty’s movies

Athiya Shetty already has a massive fan following for her amazing on-screen presence and quirky social media posts. List of Athiya Shetty’s movies include Mubarakan, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Nawabzaade and Hero and now she is working on her upcoming biopic movie of a famous football player.

Also Read When Athiya Shetty Revealed Three Things Needed To Make It In Bollywood

Also Read Athiya Shetty Reveals How She Handles Comparisons With Contemporaries

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.