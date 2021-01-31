Athiya Shetty Reveals Which Actor She Used To Like While Growing Up

Actor Athiya Shetty made her debut with Hero in 2015. Since her debut, she has grabbed some amazing roles in Bollywood. During an interview with SpotboyE, she revealed who she used to admire while growing up. Read on to know more about it.

Athiya reveals one actor who she has liked while growing up

In an interview with SpotBoyE, Athiya Shetty revealed that she used to like Abhishek Bachchan while growing up. Athiya Shetty's videos also reveal that she is a big Bollywood fan. Further in the interview, she said that she used to love Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. She also said that she admires the work of Nikhil Advani a lot, since childhood and it is a dream come true to make a debut under his direction.

Athiya Shetty's videos and photos prove that she is the new-age fashion icon of Bollywood. She is often compared to Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. However, she respects all of them and considers them to be extremely talented. She says that they have proven themselves as able actors, dancers, and singers and they were on another level.

In the same interview, she also says that she doesn't have a list of actors she wants to work with but she rather has a list of directors she wants to work with. She says she loves the works of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Imtiaz Ali. She considers their vision to be beautiful and would love to work on their projects.

Athiya Shetty's movies

Hero is a remake of 1983's blockbuster film of the same name, which was directed by the legendary filmmaker, Subhash Ghai. The 2015 version was directed by Nikhil Advani. The story revolves around the son of a gangster and the daughter of a chief of police. The son of the gangster kidnaps the daughter, they fall in love but the police and gangster's men try to catch them. Athiya was also nominated for the Best Female Debut at Filmfare Awards.

Athiya Shetty's Instagram is filled with makeup and styling tutorials. She has worked with A-listers of Bollywood such as Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, and Anil Kapoor in Mubarakan. Later on, she worked with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a Netflix film called Motichoor Chaknachoor. She is all set to play the lead role in an upcoming film called Hope Solo.

Image Credits- Athiya Shetty's Instagram (@athiyashetty)

