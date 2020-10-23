When Boman Irani Missed Out On Playing A Major Role Offered To Him In Vicky Donor

Boman Irani is without a doubt one of the most veteran actors of Indian cinema, and certainly one of the best that Bollywood has to offer. He has impressed everyone by donning a variety of roles with some really powerful performances. An actor like him, who has the ability to portray such a variety of characters in a variety of genres such as comedy, drama, and in some cases even action, is always in demand. Some of Boman Irani’s roles have been no less than iconic, but in that process, even he has missed opportunities of playing hit roles in hit movies; or in this example, a role in 2012 hit Vicky Donor.

Why Boman Irani missed out on the chance of being in the Vicky Donor cast

Here is one of the examples of a rare and interesting Boman Irani’s trivia. Boman had earlier revealed to Hindustan Times that he was offered the hilarious role of Dr. Baldev Chadda in Vicky Donor, which was later exceptionally played by another brilliant actor, Annu Kapoor. Boman Irani went on to reveal that he regrets missing out in the opportunity to play this role. And the reason he stated for not having done this role is because of date issues.

ALSO READ: Boman Irani Celebrates Success Of Conducting 150 Online Sessions On Screenwriting

Issues of unavailability of dates is something actor, big or small, has to go through. This reason was the same on that made Boman Irani miss out on being included in the Vicky Donor cast. Now, this is one Boman Iran’s trivia that will not make his fans happy.

Some of the top Boman Irani’s roles

Although this fact may have really disappointed his fans, it is better to look on the brighter side. Everyone would agree that for every good role that he has turned down, Boman Irani has always managed to do many great roles. His role in 3 idiots playing Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe a.k.a ‘Virus’ remains unbeaten till date; for which he has been heaped endless praises on by anyone who has watched this blockbuster film.

ALSO READ: Boman Irani To Star In The Upcoming Episode Of Netflix's 'The Creative Indians'

Boman Irani has also donned some memorable roles in blockbuster movies like Munnabhai M.B.B.S., Don 2, Jolly LLB, Main Hoon Na, Khosla Ka Ghosla, and many more. His class acting has made even the best actors in the industry tip their hats off to him. So it would be more than fair to say that Boman Irani would have nailed this role to perfection as well.

ALSO READ: Father's Day: Boman Irani Pens Heartfelt Note For His Mother, Calls Her A 'champ'

ALSO READ: Boman Irani Completes Over 50 Online Screenwriting Sessions Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.