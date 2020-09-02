Boman Irani To Star In The Upcoming Episode Of Netflix's 'The Creative Indians'

Boman Irani recently featured in Netflix's original documentary series The Creative Indians. The show features creators, filmmakers, and actors from India who are known for their incredible body of work. Taking to his Instagram page, Boman Irani talked about his experiences while filming The Creative Indians and asked his fans to check out the episodes if they wanted to learn more about him.

Boman Irani discusses the latest episode of Netflix India's documentary series The Creative Indians

Taking to his official Instagram page, Boman Irani shared the poster for the latest episode of Netflix's The Creative Indians. The actor joked about his interest in movies. In the caption for the post, Boman Irani jokingly stated that he was indeed watching movies from his "mother's womb". The actor then thanked the team of The Creative Indians for inviting him to the latest episode of their show. He also praised the fourth season of The Creative Indians and claimed that all episodes were superb. Finally, Boman Irani praised the production of the show and also mentioned that the latest season was completely filmed on an iPhone.

The Creative Indians features talented artists from the fields of Cinema, Art, Design, Music, Fashion, Dance, Photography, and Advertising. The show aims at promoting Indian creatives who have managed to gain respect and acclaim in their chosen field of work. The Creative Indians showcases the work ethics of their guests and reveals how they became the talented individuals that they are today. Besides Boman Irani, the show has also featured other actors like Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, Boman Irani is all set to feature in the upcoming movie 83. 83 is all about the 1983 Cricket World Cup, which was the first world cup won by the Indian cricket team. The movie will follow the real-life story of the 1983 Indian Cricket Team and will showcase the different strategies they used to win India's first cup. Boman Irani is playing the role of former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer in the upcoming movie.

[Promo from Boman Irani Instagram]

