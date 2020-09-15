Boman Irani Celebrates Success Of Conducting 150 Online Sessions On Screenwriting

Boman Irani made the most out of his free time in quarantine by conducting screenwriting sessions. As the actor successfully completed 15 screenwriting sessions online, he shared the great news with his fans and followers on Instagram. He also thanked all those people who supported him throughout the journey.

Boman Irani celebrates 150 sessions of Spiral Bound

Sharing a picture on Instagram, the actor wrote that he conducted 150 sessions on screenwriting in about 165 days during the lockdown. He wrote that several writers, directors, actors and designers and beginners were all a part of the session, with the intention to learn and grow. He also added that the chains of the lockdown could not shackle those who wanted to learn and in fact got the better of them. Boman Irani shared that they were bound by the spiralling shackles of learning, love and friendship adding how he was proud of each one of them.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni's Movies Directed By Trivikram Srinivas; See Full List Here

Also Read: Can Ranveer As Will Smith From 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Be Perfect In B'wood Remake?

Many of Boman Irani's fans and friends who were a part of his scriptwriting session thanked him for letting them be a part of it. Many also thanked him for being their mentor, guru and their guide. One of Boman Irani's fans also thanked the latter and told him how grateful they were to find him during the "worst time of this planet".

Also Read: Did You Know Ankita Lokhande Was Considered For Deeppika's Role In 'Happy New Year'?

Boman Irani's movies

Boman Irani has been a part of several movies in Bollywood. The actor is known for his supporting roles in several films. The actor will now be seen in a Kannada film as well as a Bollywood movie next. He will be seen in Yuvarathnaa, an upcoming movie directed by Santosh Ananddram. The film stars Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj.

Boman Irani will also be seen in an upcoming sports drama movie ’83. The actor will be portraying the role of a former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, along with an ensemble cast.

Also Read: Boman Irani To Star In The Upcoming Episode Of Netflix's 'The Creative Indians'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.