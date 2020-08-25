Christopher Nolan Responds With Dignity To US-based Bike Firm Over 'Tenet's' Font

Inception director Christopher Nolan had reportedly offered to change the title font of his upcoming film, Tenet, upon learning that it appears similar to the logo of a US-based bike company. The automobile company, took to their social media page to inform how their firm is attacked for plagiarism after Tenet’s posters were released. As reported by The Playlist, Nolan responded to the firm via email requesting them to allow him to go ahead with the same font. The email also states that he has no problem in changing the font if the firm would refrain.

As stated by the outlet, Nolan reportedly responded that he understood the company wouldn’t want their customers to think that their firm has been established by his movie’s title. He also offered them to ‘quote him’ in shooting the ‘misunderstandings down’. However, Nolan also expressed that he loves the logo of Tenet and would like to continue using the same. Along with it, Nolan added that he will immediately stop using it if the company wouldn’t like it.

Tenet calls out Christopher Nolan in an Instagram post

No, despite the striking similarities, we are not making a movie with Christopher Nolan. Maybe it was a coincidence, or maybe Nolan was inspired by our branding; regardless the apparent negligence is frustrating to say the least. Thank you to all the people that have reached out in support of Tenet (the bike brand). When we became aware of this, our biggest fear was that many of our peers who haven’t heard of Tenet (the bike brand, shit this is going to get old quick) might think WE stole the logo from Nolan, when in reality, we launched long before this movie was announced. If you would like to share this post to help spread the word, it would be greatly appreciated. I’m sure one day we’ll all look back on this and shake our heads in disbelief.

About Tenet

Starring John David and Robert Pattinson, Tenet is an upcoming spy thriller bankrolled by Emma Thomas. The plot of the movie revolves around a secret agent who embarks on a dangerous and time-bound mission to prevent the start of World War III. Following the COVID-19 measures the movie is scheduled to release in the UK on August 26, 2020, and the US on September 2, 2020.

